ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Christian Aid appoints creative agency to lead brand comms

By Ian Griggs
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpero, which won the Christian Aid brief following a competitive three-way pitch, is tasked with increasing the charity’s fundraising and supporter engagement. The pitch process was led by R&D. Impero said its...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

Penguin Random House appoints agency to online abuse brief

In a project-based brief, Born Social will be responsible for developing new social guidelines to help Penguin Random House manage increasing levels of hate and abuse directed towards its content online. The guidelines will equip the publisher's social media teams with practical tools to deal with trolling. They will also...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Splendid appoints first group creative strategy director

During his four years in his previous role as creative strategy director at Splendid Communications, Alex Clough led initiatives for Greggs, Jack Daniel’s, Harvester and Hendrick’s Gin. He has spent a decade at the agency, before which he worked at Lewis PR as a digital strategist. In his...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Propeller hires Getty Images’ Mary Cirincione to lead US expansion

NEW YORK: Propeller Group has named Mary Cirincione as VP, leading the agency's US operations from New York. Cirincione is charged with driving strategy, service delivery and revenue growth across Propeller’s U.S. client base. Reporting to MD Kieran Kent, she will work to expand the agency's global reach and lead the search for full-time U.S. hires in the next year.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Belle PR appoints managing director

Megan Davies (pictured) has been at the agency – which specialises in entertainment, lifestyle and charity comms – since 2017. She has fronted campaigns for the charity Action for Children and The Katie Piper Foundation, represents talent such as Krissy Cela and Nadia Sawalha and global brands including Iconic, Missguided and Carmex.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Agency#Latin America#Comms#Christian Aid Operates
prweek.com

Hill+Knowlton names healthcare managing director for London

Sophie Taylor-Roberts joins H+K London’s Executive Leadership Council and will report to Jessica Walsh, who leads the UK healthcare practice. A scientist by background, Taylor-Roberts spent more than eight years at Red Consultancy, working with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health-technology and consumer/retail health clients, covering human and animal healthcare at brand and corporate levels.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
prweek.com

Border Biscuits appoints agency for media and campaign brief

Clarion Communications said it won the Border Biscuits account on a retained basis and that its remit will cover trade media relations, as well as the creation of fresh PR campaigns. The agency, which has bases in London and Edinburgh, adds the biscuit manufacturer to its growing portfolio. In recent...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

PRophet launches second generation platform

NEW YORK: Predictive earned media company PRophet has launched the second generation of its platform, vying to replace traditional media databases for PR pros. The launch of PRophet 2.0 includes immediate access to new features for users. This includes an expanded media database, featuring contact information of more than 100,000 journalists in the U.S., U.K., parts of Europe, Latin America and Asia. Users also have unlimited platform usage and no limit to the number of authorized users for each account.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Golin’s Matthew Lackie named AxiCom CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: BCW Group agency AxiCom has named Matthew Lackie as its global CEO. Lackie will be based in San Francisco and will report to BCW Group global CEO Donna Imperato. He will be responsible for global expansion and driving growth across regions, strengthening the tech specialist agency’s integrated capabilities, leading client counsel and attracting and retaining employees.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
prweek.com

Kostas Karanikolas leaves WPP to join Manifest as creative chief

Independent creative communications group Manifest has hired Kostas Karanikolas as its first global executive creative director. Karanikolas joins from WPP, where he was a global ECD for two years, leading work by its bespoke GSK team. He has also served as a global creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi and Rapp, as well as stints at Crispin Porter & Bogusky and BBDO. He has developed campaigns for brands such as Gillette, Huawei, Tide and Guess.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

BBC veteran Rory Cellan-Jones joins agency in advisory role

Rory Cellan-Jones (pictured) spent 40 years as a BBC journalist, the last 15 of which as technology correspondent. He left the BBC in October to pursue other interests. His latest book, Always On: Hope and Fear in the Social Smartphone Era, was published earlier this year. Cellan-Jones, 63, will join...
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker VP of PR and Comms

Holland America Line has announced the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position, according to the company. In his role as vice president of public relations and communications, Zucker will head the...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

AkzoNobel appoints agency on a retained basis

Cirkle will deliver large-scale consumer activations to support key brand initiatives as well as proactive and reactive news generation and content creation to drive engagement for AkzoNobel’s brands, which include Dulux and Hammerite. It will also help drive advocacy and footfall into the multinational’s Dulux Decorator Centres and retail...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

EnsembleIQ BrandLab wins industry honors; forms comprehensive creative agency

EnsembleIQ, a leading business media, insights and networking event provider and the parent company of Chain Store Age, is scaling up its award-winning EIQ BrandLab marketing division into an independent business unit, providing cutting-edge creative capabilities delivered through platforms beyond its own B2B media brands. EIQ BrandLab recently was honored...
BUSINESS
The Independent

PepsiCo Foundation to expand U.S. food aid program globally

At the start of the pandemic, the need for the food that Jaron Barganier’s nonprofit provides to children throughout Texas exploded.Not only did many children lose the free breakfasts and lunches they had normally received at their schools, which were closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. What's more, Barganier’s nonprofit, Be a Champion, lost its access to those schools — and, more important to the food supplies, their refrigerators and freezers — as distribution hubs. With demand having more than tripled to about 100,000 meals a day, Barganier turned for help to The PepsiCo Foundation’s Food for Good.“They basically created...
CHARITIES
prweek.com

PRWeek US launches Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards

The inaugural PRWeek US Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards will showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors. Healthcare has long been an important part of the PR economy, spanning pharmaceuticals, hospital systems, public health, medical devices and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TrendHunter.com

Branded Urban Creativity Hubs

Iconic skate brand Vans has announced the opening of its latest 'House of Vans' location in Mexico City. Similar to its London and Chicago destinations, the new House of Vans will function as a branded community hub home to a full skate park, music venue, art gallery, theatre, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
prweek.com

Tech Talk with Publicist CEO Lara Vandenberg

Can you tell me about the company you founded, Publicist?. We're a market network that helps brands and agencies find and work with contract public relations, communications, marketing and creative talent. Having launched in May 2020 in New York, with a staff of 10, we’re a platform that people use to source, manage, hire and pay freelance contractors.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Highwire PR hires Jayme Maniatis as health lead

BOSTON: Highwire PR has hired Jayme Maniatis as SVP of healthcare as the agency prioritizes its growing health technology practice. Maniatis started in the newly created role in early October, reporting to Highwire principal Emily Call Borders. She is based in the firm’s Boston office. “I am joining an...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

McDonald’s centralizes US, corporate comms teams under Michael Gonda

CHICAGO: McDonald’s has centralized its U.S. and corporate communications teams under one leader: Michael Gonda. The company has promoted Gonda to SVP and chief communications officer, effective immediately. Gonda, who was previously VP and chief comms officer, is reporting to McDonald’s chief global impact officer Katie Fallon. “A...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Weber Shandwick to rebrand and boost investment in consulting services

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick is rebranding in January to highlight its diverse capabilities. The global agency is also unveiling the Weber Shandwick Collective, which will serve as an umbrella for the strategic comms and consulting network, housing its agencies: Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy