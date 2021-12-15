Watch now: Butte teen uses Christmas decorations to raise money for kids in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local nonprofit organization Kids Loving Kids, founded by Pam Dodd, is in need of 85 dolls for giveaways on December 11 in Winston, Cullman and Walker counties. The organization also needs any baby and toddler items like baby blankets, diapers, rattles, teething rings, but specifically baby dolls. Toys like LEGO sets, Xbox games, board games and art sets are always needed, as are necessities for children and teenagers such as underwear, deodorant and body wash.
The organization leaves boxes to collect toys at several local locations before Christmas. The organization accepts donations throughout the year and stores them...
