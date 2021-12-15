Oakland County Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee continues to increase support to seniors with approval of Blueprint for Successful Aging
Oakland County Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee is continuing its support for the county’s older residents with approval of the Blueprint for Successful Aging. The blueprint, which was approved by the committee on November 30, provides strategies to make systematic change and positive measurable outcomes to address service gaps, unmet needs...legalnews.com
Comments / 0