An inquest report into the 2019 death of a Melbourne woman has found that the 43-year-old died after a deadly allergic reaction to a dye for an “unnecessary and invasive” CT scan.Peta Hickey, a mother of two, died on 9 May 2019 after she was injected with contrast dye for a CT scan. Hickey had gone for a heart check her employer organised at a radiology clinic in Moonee Ponds city eight days earlier on 1 May 2019.After she was injected with the dye, Hickey complained of nausea and shortness of breath and was rushed to a hospital, where she...

HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO