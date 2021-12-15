Cirque du Soleil back with Christmas show

Cirque du Soleil is back at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden with a holiday spectacular! It's called "Twas The Night Before" and Crystal Rosas chats with the writer and director of the show, James Hadley, Evan Tomlinson Weintraub who's a specialist in Chinese Hoop Diving and acrobatics, and Danila Bim who is an aerial specialist in a rare form of Hair Suspension! For "Twas The Night Before, join Isabella, a curious girl who’s become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in! Tickets are on sale now at msg.com/cirque and at the MSG box office.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO