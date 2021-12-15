Cirque du Soleil back with Christmas show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cirque Risque Holiday Extravaganza is an adults-only contemporary circus that offers an evening of sexy, edge-of-your seat thrills and artistry. Show highlights include a “Wheel of Danger” (performed on a revolving wheel four stories high), a slack wire act, an acclaimed hula hoop artist, a world-class contortionist, the “Rolla Bolla” (balancing acts on four stacks of cylinders), an aerial ballet performed on silks, song-and-dance numbers, and comedy routines.
