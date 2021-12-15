ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QIB rolls out Visa Direct remittance service

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of new remittance service ‘Visa Direct’ in partnership with Visa in Qatar. The new remittance service is designed to simplify QIB customers’ remittance experience allowing them to...

Biometrics startup Mobai raises EUR 2.8 million in partnership with Vipps BankID and more

Norway-based biometric startup Mobai has raised EUR 2.8 million meant to improve protection of personal biometric data in partnership with Vipps BankID, Sparebank1 Østlandet, KU Leuven, and NTNU. The project, named SALT, (Secure privacy preserving Authentication using facial biometrics to proTect your identity), will address and add new capabilities...
BUSINESS
Sokin augments overseas transfers with its global currency account

UK-based payment service provider Sokin has pledged to support Canada’s migrant population by giving consumers 51% cheaper global money transfers. Sokin’s Global Currency Account is an inclusive and cost-effective alternative to Canada’s current remittances system. Since its August 2021 product launch, Sokin has amassed 60,000 registrations to its platform with a further 100,000 on its global waiting list.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SolidProof rolls out KYC and audit services for DeFi projects in Germany

Germany-based blockchain auditing company SolidProof has finalised the development of its auto audit tool and plans to launch the solution soon. Dubbed the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the product is designed to streamline and speed up the entire smart contract auditing process. SAAT utilises pre-installed parameters to sniff out...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#The Visa#Visa Debit#Remittance#Qib#Visa Direct#Qatar Islamic Bank
KAF choses Temenos Banking Cloud to launch digital lending service

KAF, a Malaysia-based financial services conglomerate, has selected the Temenos Banking Cloud to launch a digital lending business. KAF will use Temenos Banking Services for retail loans and Islamic financing delivered on the Temenos Banking Cloud to offer conventional and Islamic products. KAF’s ambitions extend beyond lending to include digitalisation...
BUSINESS
BearingPoint teams with SIX for payments and Request-To-Pay

Netherlands based BearingPoint has partnered with fintech SIX to establish a fully digitalised solution for banks and invoice issuers for invoice issuing and payments processing. BearingPoint and SIX are partnering to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service. The service will digitalise the entire value-added chain from the issue of the...
BUSINESS
ENACOMM and PSCU to bring financial software to credit unions

US-based fintech ENACOMM and credit union service organization PSCU have partnered to equip credit unions in the US with mobile apps and website development. The agreement enables credit unions across the US to roll out new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality, including biometric authentication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GoCardless receives USD 95 mln to expand open banking service

The A2A payments provider GoCardless has announced a new funding of USD 95 million in Series F funding to further expand its service platform. With the latest capital infusion, the UK-based fintech will soon reach its unicorn status, being valued at little under USD 1 billion. According to GoCardless representatives,...
BUSINESS
