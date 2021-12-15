ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Offshore Wind Proposal Awarded $500,000 in Round One Funding From U.S. Economic Development Administration

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that a multi-faceted proposal to strengthen Connecticut’s offshore wind industry has been awarded $500,000 in round one planning funds from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). A...

