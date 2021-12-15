ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMP 40 under 40 2021: SimpleNexus Chief Customer Officer Andria Lightfoot Lauded

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightfoot is recognized for her innovative leadership in the mortgage industry. LEHI, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Andria Lightfoot, chief customer officer, was selected as a 2021 40...

massachusettsnewswire.com

