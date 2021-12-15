NMP 40 under 40 2021: SimpleNexus Chief Customer Officer Andria Lightfoot Lauded

Appointment is Crucial Next Step to Fostering a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplace Culture at Nativo. Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company’s talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO