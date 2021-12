AI-based models may amplify pre-existing human bias within datasets; addressing this problem will require a fundamental realignment of the culture of software development. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Seyyed-Kalantari and colleagues1 examine three large, publicly available radiology datasets to demonstrate a specific type of bias in AI-based chest X-ray prediction models. They found that these models are more likely to falsely predict that patients are healthy if they are members of underserved populations, even when using classifiers that are based on state-of-the-art computer vision techniques. In other words, they identified an underdiagnosis bias, which is especially ethically problematic because it would wrongly categorize already underserved patients as not in need of treatment-thereby exacerbating existing health disparities.

