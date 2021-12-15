ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Altered oral and gut microbiota and its association with SARS-CoV-2 viral load in COVID-19 patients during hospitalization

By Yongjian Wu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

In this article the author name Guanmin Jiang was incorrectly written as Guangmin Jiang and the affiliation 'Department of Clinical Laboratory, The Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Zhuhai, Guangdong, China' was missing. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correction to: Titers of SARS CoV-2 antibodies in cord blood of neonates whose mothers contracted SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) during pregnancy and in those whose mothers were vaccinated with mRNA to SARS CoV-2 during pregnancy

Correction to: Journal of Perinatology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01216-1, published online 25 September 2021. In TableÂ 1 for this article, one item was incorrect. The table should have appeared as shown below. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel.
SCIENCE
Newswise

SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

Newswise — It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, USA, report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test in Countries Accepting the CE Mark to Enable Rapid Differentiation of Viral Respiratory Infections

Roche announced its plans to launch the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January. Roche also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated patients with multiple myeloma

"Coronavirus Disease 2019" (COVID-19) due to SARS-CoV-2 infection is characterized by a poorer outcome in patients with hematologic malignancies [1, 2]. Specifically, several papers have reported more frequent and severe COVID19, as well as higher fatality rates, in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), particularly in those older than sixty, with high risk, active/progressive disease, and/or renal failure [3,4,5]. On this basis, the International Myeloma Society recommends vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 for all patients with MM (https://cms.cws.net/content/beta.myelomasociety.org/files/PM%20COVID%20vaccination%20in%20MM%20guidelines%20The%20Final.pdf).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Huang#Shenzhen#Covid#Hong Shan#Columbia University
Nature.com

Author Correction: Physical activity and screen time of children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany: a natural experiment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78438-4, published online 11 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 29, which was incorrectly given as:. Chen, P.Â et al.Â Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV): the need to maintain regular physical activity while taking precautions.Â J. Sport Health Sci.Â 9(103"“104), 2020.Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Convalescent plasma not efficacious in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(HealthDay)—For hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving noninvasive supplemental oxygen, COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is not efficacious compared with placebo, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Mila B. Ortigoza, M.D., Ph.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain exhibits potent capabilities for immune evasion and viral entrance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 wanes among dialysis patients

(HealthDay)—For persons receiving dialysis, the antibody response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) wanes through five to six months and is associated with a risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand, M.D., from Stanford...
PALO ALTO, CA
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough: Scientists Discover How the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evades Our Immune System

A discovery by researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine could lead to new therapies to prevent the virus from proliferating in the human body. The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that is designed to fight off infection and disease, especially those like the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, that can cause numerous issues in the human body. But many individuals are still at risk of being infected with the coronavirus, letting it replicate in the body and further transmitting to other individuals.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
vt.edu

Collaborative research leads to potential identification of SARS-CoV-2 human emergence and new COVID-19 therapeutics

Through collaboration that incorporates the use of computational modeling, data, and virology, a group of Virginia Tech researchers tackles the latest questions surrounding COVID-19. The group’s project in COVID-19 human adaptation and transmission, “A selective sweep in the Spike gene has driven SARS-CoV-2 human adaptation,” was published in Cell. Now, the team is building on that research for therapeutic discovery.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immune biomarkers to predict SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies

Esperanza MartÃn-SÃ¡nchezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8155-91851Â na2,. There is evidence of reduced SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies. We hypothesized that tumor and treatment-related immunosuppression can be depicted in peripheral blood, and that immune profiling prior to vaccination can help predict immunogenicity. We performed a comprehensive immunological characterization of 83 hematological patients before vaccination and measured IgM, IgG, and IgA antibody response to four viral antigens at day +7 after second-dose COVID-19 vaccination using multidimensional and computational flow cytometry. Health care practitioners of similar age were the control group (n"‰="‰102). Forty-four out of 59 immune cell types were significantly altered in patients; those with monoclonal gammopathies showed greater immunosuppression than patients with B-cell disorders and Hodgkin lymphoma. Immune dysregulation emerged before treatment, peaked while on-therapy, and did not return to normalcy after stopping treatment. We identified an immunotype that was significantly associated with poor antibody response and uncovered that the frequency of neutrophils, classical monocytes, CD4, and CD8 effector memory CD127low T cells, as well as naive CD21+ and IgM+D+ memory B cells, were independently associated with immunogenicity. Thus, we provide novel immune biomarkers to predict COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in hematological patients, which are complementary to treatment-related factors and may help tailoring possible vaccine boosters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Mapping global prevalence of depression among postpartum women

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error Fig. 4 was omitted. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Ziyi Wang, Jiaye Liu, Huan Shuai, Zhongxiang Cai. School of Nursing, Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei, China.
MENTAL HEALTH
EurekAlert

A medication against SARS-CoV-2 - new strategy promises protection also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been made possible by an unprecedented worldwide partnership. But medications against Covid-19 have as yet seen only partial success. With the support of the Bavarian Research Foundation, a Munich research team has developed a protein which has reliably prevented infection by the virus and its variants in cell culture tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE

