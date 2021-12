BJP wants to make 'Singur' their turning point, have no relation with 'objective reality': TMC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller has launched the fifth edition of its annual Global Spam Report - a detailed, global study on how spam and scam affects all of us. The report, like the previous years, lists the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2021 and is available for everyone to read on the Truecaller official blog. With the people navigating through the ongoing pandemic and countries going into the second round of lockdown, this year's report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behaviour but also spam patterns around the world.

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO