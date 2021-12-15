Vedanta Aluminium unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, SocialGovernance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as:21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline93% of mined out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management16.5 billion litres of water recycled for reuse in plant operationsDeep community...
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles will be in operation during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Late last month, the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) launched a 20,000-tonnes-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller has launched the fifth edition of its annual Global Spam Report - a detailed, global study on how spam and scam affects all of us. The report, like the previous years, lists the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2021 and is available for everyone to read on the Truecaller official blog. With the people navigating through the ongoing pandemic and countries going into the second round of lockdown, this year's report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behaviour but also spam patterns around the world.
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Terming India-France relations as historical and dense, French Defence Minister Florence Parly has said that trust between the two countries have developed and blossomed considerably in recent years to such an extent that the distance between the Ganges and the Seine sometimes seems to be lessened.
New York [India], December 16 (ANI): Emphasising that following the emergence of the Omicron variant, India had immediately offered support including supplying made vaccines to the affected countries in Africa, India at the UN said that sustainable recovery from the pandemic should start with vaccines. "Following the emergence of the...
SINGAPORE—Members of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber have agreed on a set of detailed parameters for their annual reporting of progress on sustainability. Approved at the platform's virtual annual general assembly, which drew more than 120 attendees, the agreement will standardize sustainability reporting in the natural rubber industry from 2022 onwards, GPSNR said in a Dec. 15 release.
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN):The highly customizable set of solutions is a milestone offering to propel customers' holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises. The range of solutions empowers enterprises at all digital transformation stages to adopt new ways to redesign processes for better business outcomes. With a robust partner ecosystem,...
Alfa Laval has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative digital tools for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers. By using data intelligence and AI, the services will enable customers to assess the need for service through digital interaction Alfa Laval.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd., an innovator in sustainable mobility, today announced that it has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company to support Ultraviolette's vision of developing high performance mobility solutions for India and global markets.
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): While inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Indians to make three resolutions for the sake of the country: Swachhta (cleanliness), Srijan (creation) and continuous efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). In his address to those gathered at...
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/GIPR): Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers in India today announced the launch of its 'Care4Hockey' campaign. The Company has associated with Rani Rampal, Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain who is the face of this campaign. The thought behind this...
Not that long ago, few U.S. developers were thinking about incorporating sustainable features into their warehouse projects. Today, however, new warehouses are often either being built to meet the sustainable standards of recognized green rating systems like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) or are “sustainability-ready,” with the structural integrity to support the addition of sustainable features, like solar panels on rooftops.
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, extends invitation to aluminium producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event for partnering in its Aluminium Park project which will come up at Jharsuguda, Odisha. With an aspiration to 'Make in India...
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st edition of the GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad and said that the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas is key for sustainable development. During the conference, Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said, "I appreciate and...
New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): An application has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to formulate a policy to issue Rs 50 coins to provide equality of opportunity and ease of doing business to the visually challenged citizens of the country. The application has been filed by...
Tokyo [Japan], December 17 (ANI): Global transportation business company NYK group has come up with "Sail Green project". It is defined by the midterm management plan of the company and has been declared an Environmental, Social and Governance model project. The car carrying business aims to operate less environment burden transportation.
New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day on November 19, 2021, Unified Brainz organised 'Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021', an event celebrating the success of men leading by example. The ceremony marked the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing a passionate journey.
Corruption spreads through societies and erodes people’s trust in leaders and institutions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told an anti-corruption conference on Monday, stressing that “greed over need, harms us all”. In a video message to the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption...
The integrated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presents a challenge to implementing the 2030 Agenda. Analytical methods to support decision-makers are often developed without explicitly incorporating decision-makers' views and experience. Here, we investigate whether existing methods are fit-for-purpose in supporting decision-makers at national and subnational levels. We identify prominent methods for SDG interaction analysis, which we then evaluate by engaging directly (via a survey and interviews) with method developers and decision-makers in Sweden. We find that decision-makers prioritize methods that are simple and flexible to apply and able to provide directly actionable and understandable results. They are less concerned with the accuracy, precision, completeness or quantitative nature of the knowledge. Prominent categories of methods include self-assessment, expert judgement, literature-based, statistical analyses and modelling. Interviewed decision-makers consider these methods in line with the features prioritized in the survey but highlight low performance on features they value highly, such as the extent to which results are actionable and overall ease of use. Methods developers have limited awareness of decision-makers' priorities and requirements, so hindering methodological advancement. They should focus on the practical value of applications to support decision-makers, resource-constrained organizations and those seeking to evaluate multiple cases.
