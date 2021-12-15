ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer Than Average Temps Continue, Cooler Next Week

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see...

www.wjbf.com

WAFB

Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Sky
WNEM

Snow showers early tonight, brighter for Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, trends will turn drier and brighter to finish the weekend for most. No big warm ups or cool down look likely next-week. Could have another system to talk about closer to Christmas. Here's the latest forecast!. Evening - Tonight (Saturday) Still could have...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wintry mix continues

A storm is moving across New England bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. After less than an inch of snow and/or sleet in Boston, precipitation will turn to rain this evening. That mixing and rain will try to push all the way back into the Worcester area at night, perhaps leading to trace amounts of freezing rain/ice in central and western MA. It will also compact the 1-2″ of snow expected between I-95 and I-495. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of 128 through Sunday morning to alert us to the possibility of slippery travel. If you are heading to any holiday parties tonight, make sure you dress in warm and also water resistant layers! Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s through tonight.
BOSTON, MA
News4Jax.com

Steamy Saturday makes way for rainy week ahead

Talk about a wonderful and warm Saturday! Highs this afternoon sat in the upper 70s near 80s with sunny skies. Heading into the evening we can expect comfortable temperatures dropping into the upper 50s low 60s with a few clouds rolling in overnight. Come Sunday we’ll watch for our next...
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: A few flurries give way to sunshine, high of 34

Today: Early flurries followed by sunshine with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+ Tonight: Mainly clear & colder. Low 15 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable.
MANCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJBF.com

Rainy Weekend- Showers & Storms Coming

As of 8AM Saturday- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire CSRA, with the exception of Screven and Jenkins counties, until 10AM. Visibilities are down to 0 miles in some areas. Drive with caution. In addition to the fog, we also have drizzle and light rain scattered throughout the CSRA. This is just the beginning of the rain we will see today.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
WKRN News 2

Weekend starts out wet but turns sunny and chilly

Middle Tennessee is in between two areas of rain and storms this morning. Showers and storms will move in from the south through the morning hours and then from the northwest this afternoon as a cold front pushes in. There are also many areas of fog and lower visibility this morning so drive carefully. High […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking warmer temps for next week

Good evening, folks! Temps were below average for today behind a cold front that moved through the region. Highs across the area were mostly in the low 40s. Another chilly morning ahead of us for Sunday with wind chill values in the single digits for our northern counties. However, a warming trend for all of […]
ENVIRONMENT
