Theater & Dance

'Cinderella' performances at Fulton Theatre canceled through Thursday after actors test positive for COVID-19

By MICKAYLA MILLER
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fulton Theatre canceled four showings of its "Cinderella" production this week after two fully vaccinated cast members tested positive for COVID-19. "As soon as one person tested on their day off, positive, then we knew we had to test the entire company," says Fulton Theatre spokesperson Eric Pugh. "With a...

lancasteronline.com

Related
NY1

4 Broadway shows cancel Thursday performances due to COVID-19

NEW YORK — Four Broadway shows canceled performances on Thursday after members of their productions tested positive for COVID-19. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” canceled its 7 p.m. show, “MJ the Musical” canceled its matinee and 8 p.m. show, "Hamilton" canceled its Thursday and Friday shows and “Mrs. Doubtfire” canceled all of its shows through Sunday, Dec. 19 after receiving positive COVID-19 test results within their companies, the four productions announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phelpscountyfocus.com

Leach Theatre cancels two performances

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Missouri S&T Performing Arts Holiday Concert scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 in Leach Theatre has been cancelled. Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the event can contact the Leach Theatre Box Office by phone at (573) 341-4219 or by email at leach@mst.edu for a refund.
THEATER & DANCE
New Haven Register

Bushnell cancels Friday show after positive COVID tests

HARTFORD — A show at Hartford’s Bushnell Performing Arts Center was canceled Friday night after some of the cast tested positive for COVID, according to a spokesperson with the theater. Ticket holders were refunded for Friday night’s performance of “Hip Hop Nutcracker.” They also received a call and...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

Several Broadway Shows Announce Cancellations Due To COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week: “Hamilton,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/E6sRyQ5aK9 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 20, 2021 “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27 pic.twitter.com/ySWJzO99F8 — Hadestown (@hadestown) December 21, 2021 “Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/jyM6J07woC — Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 21, 2021 “Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26 Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN from 12/20-12/26 have unfortunately been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19, as the health, safety, and wellbeing of our cast, crew, and audience(s) remain our top priority. Performances are scheduled to resume 12/27. pic.twitter.com/5skoUdcqeJ — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) December 20, 2021 “Aladdin,” canceled through Dec. 24 Important information regarding performances through December 24. Please visit https://t.co/RhcWqZ6LMo for more information pic.twitter.com/iZtbmPLmah — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) December 20, 2021 “Jagged Little Pill,” will not return to Broadway JAGGED LITTLE PILL played its final Broadway performance on December 17, 2021. For the tremendous honor and privilege of sharing this incredible experience – thank u. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oTyW5fIHqW — Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) December 21, 2021
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

Theatre Under The Stars cancels Sunday performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ due to COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON – Theatre Under The Stars canceled Sunday’s performances of “The Little Mermaid” due a positive COVID-19 case within the group. “While we had hoped to resume performances on Sunday, we have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case among our performing company,” the theater said in a statement on Facebook, “Our paramount concerns are for the health and safety of our artists and audiences. It does, regrettably put us in the position of making hard decisions and canceling performances this weekend.”
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

COVID Cases Cancel Several ‘A Christmas Carol’ Performances At Ahmanson Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several performances of the iconic play “A Christmas Carol” at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles were canceled through December 26 after multiple members of the company were diagnosed with COVID-19. An initial announcement from the group had canceled performances through Saturday, December 18, but additional breakthrough cases within the company prompted the extended closure. L-R: Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton and Evan Harrington in “A Christmas Carol” playing at the Ahmanson Theatre. (Credit: Joan Marcus/Center Theatre Group) The Center Theatre Group, which manages the Ahmanson, announced that performances for the next 10 days were canceled due to “breakthrough...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Akron Beacon Journal

COVID-19 issues force cancellation of Cleveland Playhouse musical, 'Cinderella' in Akron

Cleveland Play House has canceled Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. performance of the new musical "Light It Up!" at the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square due to COVID-19 concerns. According to the theater's website, Tuesday evening's show also was canceled. The theater has contacted ticket holders about exchanging their tickets for another performance or requesting access to the streamed performance online, available through Dec. 29. ...
AKRON, OH
Variety

Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round. The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources. This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Jenni Crain, Artist and Curator on the Rise, Dies at 30 of Covid-19

Jenni Crain, an up-and-coming New York–based artist, curator, and dealer, has died at 30. According to her New York gallery, Gordon Robichaux, Crain died on December 16 of sudden Covid-related complications. Crain wore many hats, working in galleries, institutions, and in her own studio. Much of her curatorial work had been dedicated to upholding the legacies of women artists. In 2020, for Midway Contemporary Art gallery in Minneapolis, she organized an exhibition about Tee A. Corinne, who created solarized photographs of women in various sexual and romantic states. And for the forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, she was at work on a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Theatre sector desperate for support, says Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has said theatres “desperately need” the Government to support the industry as they are in a “dreadful state” while shows across the country are cancelled due to coronavirus.A string of West End productions and live events have had to cancel performances due to cast and crew testing positive for Covid-19 while bookings for the beginning of 2022 are far below expectations.Sir Cameron, whose West End hits include Hamilton and Les Miserables, told BBC News: “This is why we desperately need the Government to step in and help the commercial theatre, because by and large the commercial theatre...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hamilton’ and ‘Aladdin’ Cancel Broadway Shows Through Christmas

Hamilton and Aladdin on Broadway have canceled performances through Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, becoming the second and third major musicals to go dark during the normally busy holiday week. The hit rap musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton announced on social media Monday that performances from Dec. 20 and through Dec. 26 are canceled and will be fully refunded. The announcement extends the show’s shutdown from last week, after first canceling performances starting the night of Dec. 17 due to positive cases. “In the ongoing effort to ensure the well-being of our cast, crew...
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

Queen Lead Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive For COVID

Brian May, the lead guitarist for Queen, tested positive for COVID-19. May shared the news via his Instagram page writing, “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.” He also posted a photo of his test result.   View this post on Instagram A post...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Taylor Swift, Orlando Bloom and More Celebrities Share Their Favorite Holiday Movies

Nick Offerman: ‘Charlie Brown Christmas Special’. “[My wife] Megan [Mullally] and I love the Vince Guaraldi record that accompanies the Charlie Brown Christmas Special,” the Parks and Recreation alum told Entertainment Weekly in December 2014. “I try to issue the materialism of Christmas and instead give gifs of myself and my time to my family and loved ones, whether than buy them some bulls—t from a website.”
MOVIES

