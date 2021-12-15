'Cinderella' performances at Fulton Theatre canceled through Thursday after actors test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week: “Hamilton,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/E6sRyQ5aK9 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 20, 2021 “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27 pic.twitter.com/ySWJzO99F8 — Hadestown (@hadestown) December 21, 2021 “Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/jyM6J07woC — Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 21, 2021 “Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26 Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN from 12/20-12/26 have unfortunately been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19, as the health, safety, and wellbeing of our cast, crew, and audience(s) remain our top priority. Performances are scheduled to resume 12/27. pic.twitter.com/5skoUdcqeJ — Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) December 20, 2021 “Aladdin,” canceled through Dec. 24 Important information regarding performances through December 24. Please visit https://t.co/RhcWqZ6LMo for more information pic.twitter.com/iZtbmPLmah — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) December 20, 2021 “Jagged Little Pill,” will not return to Broadway JAGGED LITTLE PILL played its final Broadway performance on December 17, 2021. For the tremendous honor and privilege of sharing this incredible experience – thank u. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oTyW5fIHqW — Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) December 21, 2021

