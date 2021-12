Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his spot in the final of the World Grand Prix but apologised for an “embarrassing” performance as he overcame Stuart Bingham in an error-strewn encounter.Both players were below-par at the Coventry Building Society Arena but O’Sullivan did enough to record a 6-2 victory which moves him into his first ranking showpiece of the season, with Neil Robertson lying in wait.O’Sullivan said afterwards on ITV4: “We both stunk it out. We were both really, really poor, we looked like a couple of old club players, that’s what it felt like. Really embarrassing but there you go, sorry about...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO