Accidents

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
abc7ny.com

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

ACCIDENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

CHINA
abc17news.com

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out, as firefighters rush to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall. At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital. Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two jets to help fight the fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Fire Traps Hundreds on Top of Hong Kong’s World Trade Center Skyscraper

NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Firefighters rescue 300 people trapped inside Hong Kong World Trade Centre

Firefighters were able to rescue more than 300 people who were trapped on the rooftop of the 40-storey World Trade Centre in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in the building on Wednesday afternoon.At least 13 people were rushed to hospital, including a woman in her sixties in a semi-conscious condition with breathing difficulties.The fire broke out in an electrical switch room and spread to some scaffolding. The building is currently undergoing renovation and houses both offices and a large shopping mall.The injured are being treated at Ruttonjee Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital.No...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan on Friday left 24 dead in what police were treating as a possible case of arson. Media reports said police were searching for a man who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three children were still in critical condition in the...
ACCIDENTS
Trumann Democrat

Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistan's largest city

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, Firefighter Among 3 People In Critical Condition After Apartment Building Fire In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and three people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a fire in Belmont Central. The fire is believed to have started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave. Officials have not identified the person who died. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition at Loyola Medical Center. CFD said the firefighter had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job. The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A brother and sister who live on the first floor of the apartment building heard their dog barking and realized the building was on fire. They saw a burst of flames and evacuated. CFD will be doing a canvas of the neighborhood in and around the 3100 block of N. Marmora at 10am, due to a civilian fatality, passing out fire saftey and smoke alarms. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 16, 2021 CFD will pass out smoke alarms in the area Thursday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Trumann Democrat

Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT

