Science

MYC in TOP shape

By Eytan Zlotorynski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. MYC proteins are major drivers of tumorigenesis....

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
The Shape Of Things To Come

Prof. Derek Applewhite and students in his lab investigate how cells get their shape. As bio majors know, cells are not just blobs of goo. In fact, they come in a fantastic range of shapes, from the diabolical corkscrew of the bacteria responsible for Lyme disease to the intricate branching of the neurons in your brain. These shapes don’t emerge by accident—they depend on a structure known as the cytoskeleton, a network of filaments which give shape to the cell, somewhat like the way tentpoles give shape to a tent.
SCIENCE
Mechanical forces shape the 'immortal' hydra

Hydras are tiny creatures with regenerative superpowers: they can renew their stem cells and replace damaged body parts in only a few days. Now, researchers in the Tsiairis group have found that mechanical forces turn on key genes as the mighty Hydras regenerate their entire bodies from scraps of tissue. Understanding how mechanical forces guide stem cells toward their fates could help to reveal how organisms develop, but also how certain diseases arise.
SCIENCE
Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Clocks with a precise tick

Jun Ye from the University of Colorado was recently co-awarded the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics with Hidetoshi Katori for their pioneering research on optical lattice clocks. Ye spoke to Nature Photonics about the history of clocks and his future plans.
SCIENCE
Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Science
Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
A secret source

Superconducting devices ubiquitously have an excess of broken Cooper pairs, which can hamper their performance. It is widely believed that external radiation is responsible but a study now suggests there must be an additional, unknown source. In superconductors, electrons couple up into Cooper pairs and collectively join a macroscopic condensate...
PHYSICS
Ever-evolving optical lattice clocks

The 2022 Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics was awarded to Hidetoshi Katori and Jun Ye, who have been independently working on optical lattice clocks. They are the first winners from the photonics community. Nature Photonics interviewed Hidetoshi Katori on how he overcame difficulties in the study of optical lattice clocks, and what the next challenges are.
PHYSICS
The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Î±4Î²7 expression guides B cells to front lines of defense in the gut

One of the main characteristics of a functional immune system is the ability to limit specific pro- or anti-inflammatory responses to a designated site, without systemic or off-target effects. Integrins are cell surface glycoproteins that play a key role in mediating leukocyte migration, through specific binding to their receptors, expressed at the respected site. More than 20 different integrins have been identified that vary according to their expression pattern and specificity of ligand binding. These processes are further strengthened by the expression of various chemokine receptors on immune cells that are involved in stabilizing the interaction between the immune cells and the vessel walls during the extravasation process at peripheral sites. The Î±4Î²7 integrin complex binds mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM"1), expressed exclusively on intestinal endothelial cells, leading to leukocyte extravasation into intestinal high endothelial venules and is therefore considered gut-selective.
HEALTH
Key to conservative caries management

Many older patients would rather keep their own teeth than be fitted with a denture. If they don't think that modern restorative dentistry is for them, perhaps they don't know that it is affordable, comfortable, quick and a world away from 'drill and fill'. For restoring carious defects in a...
CARS
Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Drawing conclusions

Michelle Francl explores how chemists put line structures to work. Many years ago a topologist and I co-supervised a graduate student. In our first meeting the student drew the structures of a series of annealated benzene rings on the board. How are the double lines different from the single lines, the mathematician wondered? Visions of snakes biting their tails and delocalized Ï€ systems dancing in our heads, we assured him there was no difference. He didn't look convinced.
MATHEMATICS
Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE

