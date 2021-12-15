ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard asks to address court about apology

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking to address the judge about his request for early release from his prison sentence.

Hubbard’s lawyer on Tuesday filed a motion for a hearing so Hubbard can address the court.

Hubbard signed a letter apologizing for his conviction. But state attorneys used transcripts of his prison phone calls to argue he was not truthful.

Hubbard wishes to address the judge in open court to provide context and further explanation.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain. He has served more than a year of a 28-month prison sentence.

