Wipro Recognized As a Leader In IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDC MarketScape recognizes Wipro’s end-to-end smart manufacturing transformation capabilities. Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment. The independent assessment analyses service providers supporting end-to-end smart...

