The US dollar has fallen again during the trading session on Thursday as the Canadian dollar continues to get a bit of a boost. This is particularly interesting due to the fact that oil markets are also threatening to break out. If that is going to be the case, then it should be good for the Canadian dollar overall. It had been sold off quite aggressively against the greenback, but perhaps after the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, traders have started to price in the idea that the Federal Reserve is going to be extraordinarily cautious when it comes to the idea of the speed of tapering.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO