ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer Service

Savioke Announces Relay+, A Next-Generation Service Robot For Hotels, Offices, And Foodservice Operations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelay+ dramatically lowers the cost and time of robot deployment, enabling customers to rapidly supplement staff, increase revenue, and save costs. Savioke announced Relay+, a new generation service robot that brings unique benefits to owner/operators of hotels and office properties, foodservice operators, hospitals, and healthcare organizations. Relay+:. Seamlessly supplements...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Vroom Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Tom Shortt appointed in newly-created role at Vroom. Vroom, Inc., a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, announced the appointment of Thomas Shortt as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Since 2018, Mr. Shortt has served as Senior Vice President at Walmart, where he developed a...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Quarterhill Subsidiary, ETC, Awarded Contract To Be The New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider For Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

ETC selected to implement its advanced riteSuite™ systems as the new electronic toll collection integration and maintenance services provider for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Quarterhill Inc., announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (“ETC”), has received an award notice to provide electronic toll collection integration...
AUSTIN, TX
FOXBusiness

BurgerFi announces robot to deliver food to customers

Robots are going to start delivering burgers. As fast-food and fast-casual restaurants continue to navigate a post-pandemic world, many are looking for ways to counteract employee shortages. One burger chain is turning to technology to solve the problem. BurgerFi announced that it will be utilizing robot named Patty to deliver...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Robot#Hotels#Robots#Vp Sales Marketing
aithority.com

Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

Know Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that a new subsidiary created to work with the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Learning Platform has generated initial revenue of approximately $4.2 million from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. This revenue will be used to fund ongoing progress toward development of AI technologies for Know Labs’ non-invasive glucose monitoring devices KnowU and UBand.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

ZVRS, Purple Communications Announce Innovative Collaboration with Meta to Advance Access to Video Communications for the Deaf Community

ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP) announced a new innovative collaboration with Meta (the new name of the Facebook company) to bring its popular Z5 and P3 apps and video relay services (VRS) to the Portal family of products. As part of its pledge that “Every Conversation Matters” and “Connection is Everything,” ZP will also begin offering Portal to eligible deaf and hard of hearing individuals beginning.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

XDR Platform Provider Cynet Launches Hub To Support Lean IT Security Teams

Cynet’s new lean IT security mini-site features an online game, free guides, tips, a survey and prizes like tee shirts, bobbleheads and an arcade console. Cynet, the provider of the world’s first autonomous breach protection platform, announced the launch of a mini-site dubbed the Hub for Lean IT Security Superheroes. The hub contains e-books, guides, tips, a survey and the Cyber Invaders game Cynet made for the “lean IT security superheroes” it supports.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
aithority.com

Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration With 8×8 XCaaS

8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Custom Glass Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8×8 XCaaS to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement. A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Next Generation Blockchain Ad Tech Announces Official Launch in Northern Arizona

Blockchain Exchange Network, Inc. (BEN) is excited to announce its official beta launch in Northern Arizona. BEN is a next generation platform designed to optimize ad space by giving consumers control of their data. Unlike existing advertising that can be irrelevant, invasive, and exploitative, BEN presents a uniquely privacy-oriented advertising solution that delivers relevant engagements catered to the interests and needs of consumers, played in the right place at the right time, while rewarding them and protecting their data.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Uber to test autonomous food delivery next year

Uber and autonomous vehicle company Motional have announced a partnership for “autonomous deliveries” through Uber Eats. The pilot is scheduled to launch in “early 2022,” though Motional would not give more details on timing. The full variety of food options normally available through Uber Eats won’t be available, sadly. Customers will pick from “a curated set of meal kits from select restaurants.”
TRAFFIC
aithority.com

ZeroEyes Announces Charter Membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) Organization

ZeroEyes, Inc., announced its charter membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) organization. Established earlier this year by a group of five artificial intelligence companies working in the security space, DECS serves to educate policymakers and integrators on ethical issues pertaining to artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and other emerging technologies.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BOLD Strategies And OrganiCare Partner To Bring Natural Healthcare Options To More Women Across Leading ECommerce Channels

The Partnership Provides Educational Resources and Increased Availability of Feminine Health Products in a Discreet Manner on DTC Websites and Major Retail Marketplaces. BOLD Strategies, Inc. and OrganiCare, LLC announced that they have partnered to make OrganiCare’s personal care products available to more women across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership includes an end-to-end eCommerce strategy; a new educational websit and a boost to the company’s profile, products and content on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other major retail websites.
RETAIL
aithority.com

SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Harmonic And Rogers Communications Partner To Evolve Next-Generation Broadband Services

Harmonic and Rogers to Deploy Future-Ready Virtualized Converged Cable Access Platform Technology. Harmonic announced that it is partnering with Rogers Communications, a leading Canadian technology and media company, to power the company’s next generation multi-gigabit broadband services using Harmonic’s CableOS cloud-native converged core platform. “At Rogers, it is...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Wellness Brand Boosts More Than Moods Thanks to Quick Release of Brightpearl Benefits

Wellness brand The Good Patch is set to get a health boost after choosing to partner with Brightpearl to streamline its retail operations. The multi-channel brand, founded in 2017, will now have access to Brightpearl’s built-for-retail operating system, with dedicated functionality that includes an intuitive Demand Planner tool, powerful Automation Engine and advanced reporting and analytics.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy