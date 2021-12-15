Savioke Announces Relay+, A Next-Generation Service Robot For Hotels, Offices, And Foodservice Operations

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO