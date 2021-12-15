ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

4 suspects sought after shooting in Walmart parking lot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police on Wednesday were seeking four suspects following a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart.

No one was wounded in the gunfire Tuesday night outside the store at the Waterworks shopping center.

Police believe the suspects had been inside the store and opened fire when they came out. It was not known what led to the shooting.

A car parked outside the store was hit by gunfire. A person inside the vehicle who was waiting for a relative was not hit and had no connection to the shooting, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and searched the store and roof for suspects. It is believed all had fled the scene.

The store reopened about two hours later.

Officers were reviewing surveillance video for clues.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

4 killed, 2 wounded in gun attack on Mexico holiday party

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four men were killed in north-central Mexico Saturday when armed assailants burst into a home where a holiday-season party was being held and opened fire. Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said two other men were wounded in the shooting. The attack occurred before dawn Saturday in the town of Cueramaro, near the border with Jalisco state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy