Can you remember the last time a playoff picture seemed so up for grabs? I know I've complained in this space about the NFL's new playoff format before, and while I'm not a huge fan, I can't deny that this year, in particular, it has added a new level of drama. While the NFC seems destined to have at least one losing team in the postseason, what the AFC has lacked in dominant teams, it has made up for with a complete lack of clarity on which teams will make it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO