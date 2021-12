(El Cajon, CA) — Two mayors in San Diego County say they will not be using city resources to enforce the state’s latest mask mandate. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says he’s telling the city’s police officers to make COVID mandate enforcement calls a low priority because he says the state’s mandates have caused immense damage to small businesses. The Mayor of Coronado, Richard Bailey, says his city’s police department will not be monitoring small businesses and says the state should provide resources to cities if it wants the mandate enforced. California’s latest indoor mask mandate went into effect Wednesday and lasts at least until January 15th.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO