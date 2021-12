After testing various camera systems, I believe high dynamic range settings truly matter for post-production. First off, I’m a guy who avoids post-production at any cost. Any that’s easier with some camera systems than others. But, if you really have to do post-production, high dynamic range (HDR) setting matters. I think it matters if you want to spend less time in post-production. I also think it matters to understand what you want from your images. Most of all, though, I think it’s best for realizing just how great modern cameras are.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO