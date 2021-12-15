ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team's superpower

By Kristen Shilton
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

It's certainly been a tumultuous start to the week, given a slew of additional game postponements due to COVID-19 -- and many players and team staff entering the protocol -- but the Power Rankings march on. And for the second straight week -- and fifth time this season -- the Florida...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Power Rankings: Holiday Wish List Edition

It's been a heavy week of news with a sudden rise in COVID cases, more game postponements and real questions and concern over Olympic involvement. The NHL returned to stricter protocols on Wednesday, similar to last year, and in Ontario arena capacities have been cut in half. Who knows where this goes next.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago hosts Nashville after DeBrincat's 2-goal game

LINE: Blackhawks -116, Predators -104; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Nashville Predators after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals. The Blackhawks are 3-3-0 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging...
NHL
dobberprospects.com

DP Scouting Team’s Midseason 2022 NHL Draft Rankings

With the World Juniors approaching and most leagues across the globe well into their seasons, it is once again time to assess the 2022 NHL Draft class. After a difficult 2020-21 season for everyone in the hockey world, the 2022 class brings with it a renewed sense of optimism, as well as plenty of high-end talent.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Power Rankings#The Power Rankings#Espn#Florida Panthers Points#Chi#Panthers#Washington Capitals#Wpg#Phi#Carolina Hurricanes
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in a shootout

For the first time since Nov. 2019, the Sabres and Wild played a game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota’s way; a 4-1 win at KeyBank Center. Tonight at Xcel Energy Center, it was the Sabres winning with a 3-2 shootout victory.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy