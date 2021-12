The Giant Forest at Sequoia National Park will reopen to the public Saturday nearly three months after it was closed when the KNP Complex Fire burned through the historic tree groves. Members of the public will be able to access the area on a limited schedule as part of a phased reopening. The Giant Forest will initially be open four days per week, from 8 a.m. until sunset. There will then be seven-day access between Christmas and […]

WEATHER ・ 9 DAYS AGO