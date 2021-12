HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices continue to trickle lower in Kansas. "Pump prices have continued their slow seasonal descent," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The Kansas average is back a little bit under $3, settling in today at $2.99 a gallon. That's down from the $3.10 mark that we saw a month ago. Reno County is at $3.03, a little higher than the statewide average, but not by much."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO