GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability for Now

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP/USD has been moving in narrow ranges with a stable bearish bias around the 1.3240 level, and yesterday touched the 1.3190 support level after the improvement in British jobs and wages numbers. Today, UK inflation figures will be released through the CPI and PPI readings. Then there will be an...

Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound was an interesting currency to follow last week as we spiked after the surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of England. That being said, the market gave back those gains rather quickly, as they did not even last 24 hours. Because of this, we ended up forming a bit of a neutral candlestick, and at this point it looks like the British pound is going to continue to be a “sell the rallies” type of situation. With a central bank raising interest rates you would anticipate a little bit more follow-through.
Trading Support and Resistance

This week we will begin with our monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of our forecast is based upon our research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $26.4. Support for DOT/USD is present at $24.4. The Polkadot price forecast is negative once again, as the crypto pair has fallen to $25.5, completing a new low. After August 28th, the value has fallen to a three-month minimum level. Today’s bearish momentum began when the coin encountered resistance at $26.2 yesterday and started to slide. The decline was exacerbated by a break below the $25.0 support level.
S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
Chart Of The Day: GBP/USD

Cable caught a bid today as the Bank of England unexpectedly raised rates. As the market looks to reprice after a widely seen poorly communicated BoE meeting, Sterling could squeeze higher, especially if the pair clears the 1.3350 level resistance on a daily close. This is previous support from Nov. 12 and we rejected that level today following the BoE rate decision. RSI has been divergent in early December and this is finally starting to weigh on price. A move back to the 1.3500 level would be expected on a break higher.
GBP/USD bearish trend continues despite the BOE hike

BOE hiked from 0.10 % to 0.25 %. Market should be going down. BoE December Interest Rate Meeting hike came 0.25% vs 0.10%. Omicron was not enough to place the fear in the BOE members so they decided to hike. Fears of inflation are the reason for a hike. Technically the GBP/USD is still bearish and we can expect the market to continue running lower. We don't see the hike as bullish as fears of inflation are actually bearish. The entry is 1.3310 zone. Targets are 1.3250 followed by 1.3165 and eventually 1.3018. For 1.3018 we need to see the USD stronger not just weaker GBP.
GBP/USD Attempts Bullish Reversal

Sterling surged after the Bank of England raised its interest rates to 0.25%. The pound has been treading water above 1.3170. The sellers’ struggle to push lower and the buyers’ attempts above 1.3260 suggest that the mood could be improving. A break above 1.3300 has prompted the bears...
Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price retreating persist?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down after hitting two-week high above the 200-period moving average MA(200) yesterday. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1311. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1340. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAU/USD, USD/CHF

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3333; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3275 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3495. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3180. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3095.
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Attempt Recovery

The FTSE 100 has gapped higher to kick off the session on Thursday but did struggle a bit towards the top of the range, as we stopped right at the 7275 level. Nonetheless, we have recently bounced from the 50 day EMA, testing the 7200 level, and then finding value hunters. At this point, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, that would open up a move back to the 7400 level.
GBP/USD analysis: Retreats to 50-hour SMA

The GBP/USD jumped on Thursday due to the unexpected Bank of England rate hike at 12:00 GMT. The rate's jump stopped at the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3371. The event was followed by a decline, which on Friday found support in the 50-hour simple moving average and the December high-level zone at 1.3277/1.3288.
