Digitell Inc. has won Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (over 1,000 attendees) at the recent 2021 Event Tech Live Awards. “I am thrilled that the Digitell team has received this recognition,” said founder and CEO Jim Parker. “Digitell has been providing high quality content delivery to remote attendees on behalf of our clients for more than a decade. The level of expertise and dedication we bring to delivering successful hybrid and virtual events is unparalleled in the industry today; I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO