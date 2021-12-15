HomeBinder partners with Thumbtack to expand homeowners’ access to home service professionals

Where is the housing market going next year? Fundamental data all points to a continuation in the rise of housing prices in 2022. The pandemic has left an indelible mark on our home buying mentality as well. As many make a permanent shift to working from home, there will be a continued emphasis on a great home office setup, and home entertainment (both indoors and out). High speed internet access also is a MUST have, and some older neighborhoods may not have the best option. Home builders are starting to incorporate all these factors into their floor plans. When you think about it, the new normal is also being able to live anywhere you want, and this opens up many possibilities that were not a consideration in the past.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO