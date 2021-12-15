ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

HomeBinder partners with Thumbtack to expand homeowners’ access to home service professionals

By HomeBinder
wtva.com
 3 days ago

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a new integration with Thumbtack. The integration expands upon the more than 23,000 recommended service providers already listed in HomeBinder to provide consumers...

www.wtva.com

