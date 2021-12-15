iSpot.tv, In Deal With LG Ads, Adds 20 Million Smart TV Homes To Its Panel

The pandemic has transformed and accelerated secular shifts in just about every business segment, as it altered both the manner of consumption in goods as well as the paths to purchase. In dining, grocery and retail, those effects have been pretty obvious. We know that the workplace has been impacted, but so have all of the product lines that service the work economy. Canon USA, which has products across the business and consumer tech productivity chain, is experiencing this effect, and it requires a rethinking of their approach to home and work technology marketing. The company recently launched a new marketing team dubbed Hybrid Solutions Group that addresses the increasingly blurred lines among workplace, home, consumer and b2b productivity markets. Jerry Hsiao, Director of Business Planning at Canon USA, discusses this reorganization and digs into implications across the marketing chain. Home, office and home-office aren’t what they used to be. Listen to the entire podcast at this link.

