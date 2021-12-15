ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iSpot.tv, In Deal With LG Ads, Adds 20 Million Smart TV Homes To Its Panel

By Wayne Friedman
 3 days ago

In a licensing data deal with LG Ads, TV-cross platform measurement company iSpot.tv has significantly boosted the panel for its real-time TV advertising and programming data by 20 million smart TV homes. The four-and-a-half-year deal with LG Ads, the advertising/electronics arm of LG...

