How to share a Spotify playlist

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect for social media users and bloggers. Everybody likes to share cool finds online — and music is no exception. If you find a great playlist that you need to get your friends listening to, then you’ll want an easy way to share it with them. Here’s how to share a...

www.androidauthority.com

PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
The Atlantic

How to Spend 432,870 Minutes on Spotify in a Year

Welcome to Galaxy Brain -- a newsletter from Charlie Warzel about technology and culture and big ideas. You can read what this is all about here. If you like what you see, consider forwarding it to a friend or two. We're still figuring things out in our new home so let me know what you think: galaxybrain@theatlantic.com.
CELL PHONES
igeeksblog.com

How to find your Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay 2021

With the year running out, we can’t deny that music has been a part of our lifestyle. There are music genres we’ve come to love. But if you’re like me, there’s a chance that you still can’t keep a tab of your music preference. Don’t worry! Spotify Wrap and Apple Music Replay give year-in-review stats of your best genres, artists, podcasts, and more.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Get Spotify Student (& Get Hulu + Showtime For Free)

Students get discounts on a lot of things. Which is nice, because most students don’t have a lot of money to spend anyways. And Spotify offers a student plan that is just $4.99/month – or about half the price of regular Spotify. It also includes Hulu and Showtime for free with the Spotify Student plan. Which is pretty impressive for just $5.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

Spotify's Backdoor: How Podcasts Could be the Platform's Downfall

More consumed than ever, the digital audio streaming format that was an amateur investment and development, has turned into an extremely lucrative source of income for content creators and various businesses. Sweden in first place (47%) and just behind, only Ireland and Brazil hosting more than 40% of listeners. There are no checks on podcasts posted on platforms like [Spotify], especially on [Anchor], its platform for creating and distributing podcasts at no cost. The method in which these podcasts are placed on the platform facilitates piracy.
INTERNET
metalinjection

Spotify Wrapped's Blend Makes Some Interesting Year-End Mashup Playlists

Now that everyone has posted about and debated their Spotify Wrapped statistics, it's probably time to have some fun with playlists. Spotify has rolled out a new Wrapped Blend feature that allows you and a friend to link up for one collaborative, and completely Spotify-generated, playlist. Advertisement. Scroll to continue...
MUSIC
imore.com

How to share Shortcuts on your Mac

In macOS Monterey, Shortcuts arrived on Mac for the first time. A long-time popular feature on iPhone and iPad, Shortcuts lets you save time by removing steps when performing essential tasks. We've already told you how to create Shortcuts on Mac. You can now share your favorites with other Mac...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Share Music Using Alexa Contacts

Music is a universal language that transcends borders, cultures, and languages. But sometimes we need to get in touch with our friends when they're not around—or have something important happen so we can't talk face-to-face. Luckily for all of us who love music, sharing it with friends is easier than ever.
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

Spotify addressing outage in podcasts

Spotify (SPOT -2.4%) has acknowledged that users are having trouble playing podcasts. Hundreds of users have reported issues reaching the feature on Spotify's service. "We're getting reports from users who can't play podcasts on mobile and desktop," the company says. "This is being investigated."
TECHNOLOGY
soundandvision.com

How to Find Netflix Soundtracks On Spotify

Spotify's recent partnership with Netflix brings official playlists, albums, and podcasts from some of the streaming app's most popular video series. Now the soundtrack to your life can be one from your favorite show. A vast number of fans stream music from Netflix shows. Within two weeks of Squid Game's...
MUSIC
lifewire.com

How to Put a Song on Repeat on Spotify

This article will show you how to loop a song on Spotify and keep listening to it over and over again. The Repeat button on Spotify is placed to the right of the playback buttons on the bottom bar of the Spotify player. It looks like two white arrows in a loop. This location is consistent for all platform versions of the Spotify player. The icon will turn green with a small dot when you select it to loop a song or a playlist.
MUSIC
MacRumors Forums

How to Open Spotify Links in Apple Music and Vice Versa

Spotify is the biggest music streaming service available, so it's not uncommon to receive a Spotify link from someone to something they want you to listen to on your iPhone or iPad. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, however, that link isn't going to work for you. The opposite of course is also true – if a Spotify subscriber receives an ‌Apple Music‌ link, they'll have to search for the content manually in the rival service.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Disconnect Spotify From Your Facebook Account

Spotify allows you to login and create an account with a lot of different websites. Including Facebook, Google and even Apple (if you’re using an iPhone or iPad). So you don’t need to create yet another login for another app. But this does mean that you are unable to change your password when you want – since it’s down through a third-party app. So how can you unlink your Facebook account from Spotify? It’s actually quite easy to do, and you can then sign in with your own email and password.
INTERNET
Yale Daily News

How are wknders responding to their Spotify Wrapped?

No. 1 Song: “Add It Up” – Nbhd Nick. “Spotify says my Audio Aura is wistful and confident. Wistful and confident?. “I’m not entirely sure how these two can go together, but I find it representative of the fact that my top 10 songs come straight off of my workout playlist and the next 10 come off my main character, deep feels playlist that I reserve exclusively for trying to romanticize my walk from Branford College to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall. Indeed, the mix of starting the year amidst the throes of the pandemic back home and finishing it amidst the crazy that has been my first semester at Yale really did create dual personalities for my Wrapped aura. I ended up spending approximately 17 days of my life this year listening to Spotify, none of which I regret — although the brief foray into alt-communist punk was a strange era. It does feel like a lot of time, but seems to pale in comparison to my friends’ literal months of lofi hip hop study beats.”
MUSIC
Android Authority

How to change your Spotify profile picture

Need a new look for your Spotify avatar? Here's how to make that happen. As a Spotify user, not only can you switch up your music tastes whenever you want, but your profile picture too. This is how to change your Spotify profile picture. QUICK ANSWER. To change your Spotify...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

WhatsApp finally lets you preview voice notes before sending them

You don't have to scramble to delete that erroneous voice memo anymore. WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to preview voice notes. You’ll need to enter hands-free recording mode to preview your voice memo. Voice notes are one of the most popular ways to communicate on WhatsApp, but one...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to block someone on Spotify

Are you worried about other users stalking your Spotify activity? Here's how to stop them. One of Spotify’s newest features is the ability to block other users. Blocking someone revokes their access to your Spotify page, playlists, and activity. This feature has been highly requested for years. Before, when you...
ENTERTAINMENT
Android Authority

How to find your Spotify username

Where to locate that secret second name of yours in Spotify. Even if you use Spotify daily, you probably don’t know your username off the top of your head—and, no, your Spotify display name is not the same as your username. For example, my Spotify username is not “Curtis Joe,” even though that’s what everybody else who follows me sees. So, how do you find your Spotify username?
MUSIC

