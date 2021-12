It’s December and the Bears are (all but) out of the postseason picture. And with that in mind, we need to look to the future. So while it isn’t time to dive deep into NFL mock drafts or obsess over drool-worthy prospects, it does feel like a good time to start shifting our focus somewhat. No, the Bears don’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. And they don’t have much in terms of draft-pick volume. But what they project to have is a top-45 pick. Should trends continue as they have when it comes to Chicago’s won-loss record, the Bears could lock in a top-40 pick. It isn’t much, but it is a minor consolation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO