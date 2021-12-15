ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hate taking Covid tests? Tips to make it easier for adults and children

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYh7R_0dNN7xVf00

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, it looks like many of us will be doing a lot more self-testing than usual in the run up to Christmas.

People are being urged to take regular lateral flow tests to slow the spread – including those who are fully vaccinated in England now being asked to do a lateral flow test every day for seven days if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

For some people, swabbing the back of the throat and their nose has become second nature, but what if you still find it very unpleasant – or if you struggle to administer a child’s test? There are ways to make Covid tests easier. Follow these pro tips for grown-ups and kids.

Direct the swab straight – not up the nose

Some photos show people inserting the nasal swab upwards, but in order to do the test correctly, and to make it more comfortable, it’s better to keep the swab nearly parallel to the ground. “It’s probably not going into the right place if it’s going up,” says Dr Paul Ettlinger, founder of London General Practice (thelondongeneralpractice.com).

To correctly reach the nasopharynx – situated in the space between the back of the nose and the soft palate – he advises: “Place the swab at the beginning of the nostril and gently push it back about 2.5cm, then stop when you feel resistance.”

Hum or sing

“If you hum while taking the nasal swab it helps to distract from the tickling sensation,” says Dr Ettlinger. “And with the throat swab, try and sing, which opens up the back of the pharynx, and distracts from the sensation. That’s what I tell all my patients to do.”

Explain testing to children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAGC0_0dNN7xVf00
(Alamy/PA)

“Talk children through the process and ask them to ask any questions,” advises Dr Audrey Tang, psychologist and author of The Leader’s Guide to Resilience. “You might demonstrate it with them before they get there or let them demonstrate it on their toy, depending on the child’s age.”

Hussain Abdeh, clinical director and superintendent pharmacist at Medicine Direct (medicinedirect.co.uk), says: “Being slightly silly about the procedure can help to make them feel more comfortable, too. Making a light joke about having to put something up their nose can take the seriousness out of the situation, which makes it seem like less of a big deal to the child.”

Use comfort and distraction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dse1x_0dNN7xVf00
(Alamy/PA)

“Sitting your child on your knee is a comforting way to conduct the test and can make it seem less frightening,” says Abdeh. “If you are conducting the test at home, you could do this in front of the television, so they have something to distract their attention while you are collecting a sample. Just make sure it is in a sterilised area.”

Don’t keep checking the result

Does waiting to see if one or two red lines will appear on the lateral flow test stress you out?

Abdeh says: “It may be tempting to keep checking where the red line is every 30 seconds, but all this is going to do is work you up into a frenzy. Covid tests will not show an accurate result straight away, so it’s a waste of time and energy looking at the result until the right amount of time has gone by. Set a timer and only check it once the instructed amount of time has passed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
Effingham Radio

Pfizer To Test Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose In Children

Pfizer is testing a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in children after finding that two doses didn’t create a strong enough immune response in some kids. The change will mean delays in submitting data until next year. Pfizer and BioNTech say two doses of the vaccine in children under two...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Tang
BBC

Covid-19 vaccinations: Suffolk 'vaxi taxi' to take children for jabs

A free "vaxi taxi" service will be available to take 12-15-year-olds for their Covid-19 vaccine. The scheme has been launched by Suffolk County Council in partnership with taxi firms across the county. Children must have an appointment before arranging transport, and be accompanied by a parent or carer on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parents more likely to refuse COVID jab for children than adults

In a study of South Australian households, researchers at the University of Adelaide have found parents are more likely to refuse COVID-19 vaccination for their child than the proportion of adults refusing vaccination for themselves. In the study published in Vaccines, 3003 households were surveyed between May and July 2021...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#London General Practice#Place
Vindy.com

Make at-home COVID-19 tests more accessible

As anyone who has taken the rapid at-home COVID-19 tests knows, the tests are not inexpensive — if they can be found at all. That’s why it is encouraging to know the Biden administration plans to require health insurers to pay for these tests. In a report by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roll Call Online

Careless adults take note: ‘Children will listen … children will see’

At his death late last month at the age of 91, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was praised for writing for character rather than the hit parade. Playwright Arthur Laurents, who worked with him on several productions, once said that Sondheim “writes a lyric that could only be sung by the character for which it was designed.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ledgertranscript.com

COVID tracker: Testing takes on a renewed importance

One of the reasons many people are having trouble coping with this winter COVID-19 surge – which is more like a tsunami than a surge – is the “been there, done that” syndrome. Figuring when to wear masks, worrying about crowds, trying to schedule shots; we’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pittsburghparent.com

Making a move with your child on the Autism Spectrum easier

Moving with a child on the autism spectrum can be challenging, as many kids on the spectrum rely on a regimented schedule to feel comfortable and safe. When major changes occur, they can throw things off for weeks. When your family is faced with a move, however, there are several things you can do to make the process a smooth one, from involving your child in the move to looking for a home with safety features and upgrades so you can move right in without making major changes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy