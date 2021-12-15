ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2021. Statistics

By Kaspersky
Cover picture for the articleAll statistics in this report are from the global cloud service Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), which receives information from components in our security solutions. The data was obtained from users who had given their consent...

Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response: interesting cases

Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provides advanced protection against the growing number of threats that bypass automatic security barriers. Its capabilities are backed by a high-professional team of security analysts operating all over the world. Each suspicious security event is validated by our analysts complementing the automatic detection logic and letting us continuously improve the detection rules.
PseudoManuscrypt: a mass-scale spyware attack campaign

In June 2021, Kaspersky ICS CERT experts identified malware whose loader has some similarities to the Manuscrypt malware, which is part of the Lazarus APT group’s arsenal. In 2020, the group used Manuscrypt in attacks on defense enterprises in different countries. These attacks are described in the report “Lazarus targets defense industry with ThreatNeedle“.
Kaspersky Antivirus solutions review

Kaspersky's extras are often underpowered, but the core antivirus engine is accurate and reliable, even with zero-day threats. Every PC needs quality antivirus protection, but that doesn't necessarily mean spending big money on the latest do-everything security suite. Kaspersky's starter consumer product is Kaspersky Anti-Virus, a straightforward package which focuses on the core security fundamentals: antivirus to detect well-known and brand-new malware, and malicious URL filtering to keep you away from dangerous links. (There's simple performance optimization, too, but nothing you can't get better, for free, in tools like CCleaner.)
#Internet Security#Statistics#Information Security#Malware#Ksn
Kaspersky Opens Doors to New Transparency Center in North America

Woburn, MA – December 13, 2021 - Kaspersky, a leading global cybersecurity company, announces the doors are opening to the fully operational Transparency Center in North America, completing a significant Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) milestone and marking the company’s fifth transparency center location. Since launching the GTI four...
What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Statistical Errors

In statistics, errors are something to watch out for and keep in check. Data collected cannot be 100% accurate. These errors could result from:. While estimating sampling error for inferential statistics, one needs to check the precision of data collected from a survey. Precision is basically how closely distributed the data collected is. Broadly distributed data is therefore less precise that closely packed ones. One of the best ways to do this is to determine the margin of error. The margin of error is greatly determined by the size of the sample used for the survey.
How and why do we attack our own Anti-Spam?

We often use machine-learning (ML) technologies to improve the quality of cybersecurity systems. But machine-learning models can be susceptible to attacks that aim to “fool” them into delivering erroneous results. This can lead to significant damage to both our company and our clients. Therefore, it is vital that we know about all potential vulnerabilities in our ML solutions and how to prevent attackers from exploiting them.
A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
How can I get my Social Security checks faster?

Many people struggle when first enrolling for Social Security benefits. They may be in need of that financial assistance right then, but the processing time forces them to wait. In an effort to fix this, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that would make claiming and receiving benefits...
Kaspersky survey raises concerns about patient trust in telehealth

A survey released this past week by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky found that globally, the majority of providers have already implemented telehealth capabilities, with many saying their patients are more interested in virtual sessions due to their convenience. At the same time, many respondents flagged patient trust in the modality,...
