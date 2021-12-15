Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2021. Statistics

Kaspersky's extras are often underpowered, but the core antivirus engine is accurate and reliable, even with zero-day threats. Every PC needs quality antivirus protection, but that doesn't necessarily mean spending big money on the latest do-everything security suite. Kaspersky's starter consumer product is Kaspersky Anti-Virus, a straightforward package which focuses on the core security fundamentals: antivirus to detect well-known and brand-new malware, and malicious URL filtering to keep you away from dangerous links. (There's simple performance optimization, too, but nothing you can't get better, for free, in tools like CCleaner.)
