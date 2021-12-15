Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2021. Statistics

In statistics, errors are something to watch out for and keep in check. Data collected cannot be 100% accurate. These errors could result from:. While estimating sampling error for inferential statistics, one needs to check the precision of data collected from a survey. Precision is basically how closely distributed the data collected is. Broadly distributed data is therefore less precise that closely packed ones. One of the best ways to do this is to determine the margin of error. The margin of error is greatly determined by the size of the sample used for the survey.

