Agriculture

Plant-based meat isn’t perfect, but it is a form of harm reduction

By Brian Kateman
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been several years since the newest wave of plant-based meat, made by leading companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, made its debut. Nowadays, you can get a vegan burger or taco at major fast-food chains. Even your staunchly omnivorous dad might throw a plant-based patty on the grill. Techy...

Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Squid Appetizers

Inspired by classic calamari battered in tempura, Jinka created Plant-Based Squid that's packed with protein and omegas. The perishable appetizer is sold and stored frozen and it boasts a "real seafood taste and texture." These "squid" rings have the potential to be enjoyed as a simple snack or a gourmet meal made at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Critical new meat recall: Don’t eat this dangerous meat if you have any at home

If you’ve been buying meat products recently, you should make sure they’re not included in the massive recalls that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. A few days ago, Alexander & Hornung expanded its big pork meat recall. It now includes more than 2.3 million pounds of meat products potentially contaminated with Listeria. On top of that, there’s one more pathogen that you should be concerned about when it comes to your meat supply. That’s Bacillus cereus, traces of which appeared on Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products. The discovery triggered another meat recall that covers nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Survey finds half of Aussies wash raw chicken, increasing danger of food poisoning

Almost half of Australians surveyed are washing raw chicken before cooking it, according to a poll. A consumer survey by the Food Safety Information Council and Australian Chicken Meat Federation found 49 percent of people reported washing whole, raw chicken. However, this is down from 60 percent when the question was posed a decade ago.
FOOD SAFETY
vegoutmag.com

Abbot’s Butcher Certified as First Whole30-Approved Plant-Based Meat

The brand’s vegan beef and chorizo are the first plant-based meats to be certified by the Whole30 Program. Whole30 is a popular dietary choice for those looking to improve their health, especially at the start of a new year. While the program is generally not vegan-friendly, Abbot’s Butcher just announced that their ground beef and chorizo are now certified as Whole30-approved!
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

New Critical Meat Recall Affects 10,000 Pounds of Product Due to Bacterial Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service just announced a massive recall on meat products that shoppers will want to pay attention to. It applies to Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products, which could be contaminated with Bacillus cereus – a bacterial pathogen. This impacts almost 11,000 pounds of pepperoni, and joins a surprising list of recent meat recalls in the U.S.
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

'Drink your peas!' Benefits of supplementing cow milk with plant protein

Scientists from the Department of Food Science and Technology at The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio, U.S.) have developed a novel method of supplementing cow milk with vegetable protein using readily available current dairy processing equipment. A new report in the January 2022 issue of the Journal of Dairy Science presents the study, which may open opportunities to create new functional, multi-sourced dairy products that could bolster declining fluid milk sales in the United States.
AGRICULTURE
QSR Web

Taco Bell to raise minimum wage, offer plant-based meat

Taco Bell has outlined ambitious plans for 2022, including raising wages to $15 in company-owned stores and evolving its menu to include plant-based meats, according to a press release. The Irvine, California-based company said it has achieved its hiring goals set in 2016 and has joined the Tent Coalition for...
IRVINE, CA
TheConversationCanada

Lab-grown meats and cow-free dairy can meet the demand for protein and help address climate change

The protein sector is at a crossroads. On the one hand, global demand for animal protein has never been higher. On the other, meat and dairy already have an outsized hoofprint on the world’s farmlands. And with the climate crisis devastating natural and agricultural resources, we know the Earth’s ecosystems cannot support an expanded traditional agricultural sector. Plant-based protein has experienced rapid growth but is dwarfed by the size of the global meat protein market. Enter cellular agriculture. Every day brings news of new venture capital funding, adding over US$9.7 billion in global investments. Cellular agriculture encompasses a raft of...
AGRICULTURE
Reader's Digest

Is Plant-Based Meat Better for the Environment?

We all need to do our part to curb the effects of climate change by reducing our carbon footprint, and the best way to do that isn’t by switching to LED lightbulbs, driving hybrid cars, or even recycling. It’s by changing our diets to include a lot less meat (or none at all!) and a lot more plants. One way to do that is by swapping your beef, chicken, and poultry for plant-based meat.
AGRICULTURE
americastestkitchen.com

The complete plant based cookbook

I’ve been eating a “mostly plants” diet for 25+ years. So you can imagine how much I use The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook. My love of the recipes in this book may be matched only by my love of ALL the recipes in The Perfect Cookie. Balanced, blissful eating, Jack-style. Enjoy.
RECIPES
fooddive.com

José Andrés joins board for Eat Just's cell-based meat

Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés is joining the board of directors for Eat Just's cell-based Good Meat division. He's also pledged to serve Good Meat cultured chicken at one of his U.S. restaurants once it receives regulatory approval to be sold here. Andrés will connect small-scale animal...
AGRICULTURE
Focus Daily News

Texas Based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Are Delicious

After getting a press release from Kiolbassa smoked meats, I accepted an offer from them to send us a sample kit of their meats. All I can say is “WOW!” It was a real hit with the family and we will be ordering more in the future. They sent us two different flavors of sausage links and our daughter, McKenzie can’t stay away from them. I had to see what she was raving about, and had one – which quickly became two, because she was right. They are the best links I have ever had.
TEXAS STATE

