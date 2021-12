(CNN) — A judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, is taking a leave of absence and facing calls for her resignation after a video with racist language recorded at her home surfaced. A lawyer for City Court Judge Michelle M. Odinet told the Acadiana Advocate she feels “humiliated, embarrassed, and sorry for what she has done and the harm she has caused to the community,” and is taking unpaid leave.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO