Economy

STC majority shareholder completes $3.2B share sale

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) sold a 6 per cent stake in operator STC for SAR12 billion ($3.2 billion) through a public offering, leaving the shareholder with a stake of 64 per cent. PIF detailed plans to sell down...

