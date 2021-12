With four games to go and a .500 winning percentage in the books, many would’ve thought the Steelers would have been down and out of this 2021 campaign, had they been told of the scenario before the season started. However, the rest of the AFC North has decided to throw this team a bone as no one has stepped forward to claim this divisional crown. Week after week of some putrid Pittsburgh Steelers performances and I would’ve thought they would be dead to rights at this point in the year. But timely losses from the Ravens, Browns, and Bengals have kept the Steelers’ postseason dreams alive.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO