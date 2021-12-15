ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 15

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (11:25 AM)- **Congrats to Thomas Jefferson lineman Nick Bryan for signing today with Kent State. **2022 New Jersey DL Jayson Jenkins picks up an offer from West Virginia. We mention this here because he was the player that was a victim of Pitt’s scholarship shortage. He made an official visit...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Class of 2022 Players Ink National Letters of Intent to play for Robert Morris in Early Window

Wednesday marked the early signing period for the class of 2022 national letter of intent which meant that some new faces would be heading to Moon Township over the next several months. Most FCS schools like Robert Morris will only get a few players to sign during the early signing window. They will get a majority of their players in the February signing period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Which Pitt 2022 Signees Will be Enrolling Early?

Of Pitt’s 12 signees from the class of 2022, six of them will be enrolling early. With half a year of acclimating to both the college experience and the football program, it’s an excellent opportunity to jump into their freshman seasons with a leg up. While it’s still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pat Narduzzi’s Full Recap of Pitt’s Class of 2022 Signees

It wasn’t Pitt’s biggest recruiting class ever, just 12 signees for the 2022 Early Signing Period, but the head coach Pat Narduzzi secured every hard commit and added two surprises throughout the day. Pitt landed a “super quality class,” Narduzzi said, with signees from nine states and one...
MONACA, PA
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook: December 16

Update (8:59 AM)- **West Virginia offers a PWO offer to 2022 WR/DB Evan Dennison, on Wednesday. Dennison is a Fairmont Senior High School player who is ranked No. 1 defensive back in the state of West Virginia. The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete plays baseball, as well. Dennison made the announcement on his Twitter account.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Football Adds Pair of Cleveland Defenders on Early Signing Day

Duquesne head coach Jerry Schmitt confirmed this afternoon that the Dukes have signed linebacker Ty Howard and defensive lineman Alex Reese III on the first day of the early national signing period. College football’s early signing period started on Wednesday and lasts until Friday. Schmitt said that the early...
DUQUESNE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. St. John’s, Spread, Betting Line

Pitt men’s basketball hits the hardwood at historic Madison Square Garden Saturday facing St. John’s. The Panthers have dropped five of their last six games to Vanderbilt, UMBC, Minnesota, Virginia and Monmouth, only defeating Colgate on Dec. 9. Many of those games have been decided in the final possession.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Looking Ahead to Pitt’s Matchup with St. John’s: Statistical Preview

On Saturday, Pitt (3-7) travels out east to take on St. John’s (8-2) in the world-famous Madison Square Garden as part of the Gotham Classic. Heading into the matchup, both teams have had nearly opposite starts to the season, with St. John’s coming out of the gates as one of the best offenses in college basketball and Pitt looking like one of the worst.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne WBB Falls Late at Home to Penn State, 68-60

In a game that saw each team take a significant lead and lose it, Duquesne fell short against Penn State, 68-60, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. The Dukes (5-7) were down by as much as 11 to the Nittany Lions (7-5) and were able to tie the game in the middle of the fourth quarter, but were unable to take the lead. Dukes’ head coach Dan Burt was proud of his team’s effort and competitiveness, but acknowledged the missed layups and turnovers that were crucial in the loss.
PENN, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Reports: St. John’s Star Julian Champagnie Out Vs. Pitt

According to multiple reports, Julian Champagnie will not play in Saturday’s game against Pitt at Madison Square Garden due to a positive COVID-19 test. Champagnie would be a huge loss for the Red Storm, as he enters the game as the team’s leading scorer. In this his third season with the program, he is averaging 20.3 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon’s First Title Isn’t the Last, It’s the New Norm

When Alex Tecza eased across the goal line late in the fourth quarter against St. Joseph’s Prep, for his third touchdown of the night, he pushed Mt. Lebanon’s lead to 17 points. With teammates barraging him on the sideline, telling him that the game was over, Tecza made sure to say it wasn’t.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

