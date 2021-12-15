The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 15

Kenny Pickett has made official what everyone has anticipated- he will not be playing in the Peach Bowl. Tonight on Twitter, Pickett released this statement:. “To the University of Pittsburgh, thank you for all that you have given me over the past five years. Coach Narduzzi, thank you for being by my side throughout my entire career and teaching me life lessons every step of the way. One of the best moments of my football career was standing on stage with you, the team, and our ACC Championship trophy. I will never forget our victory and everything it took to get us there. Coach Whipple, I’m so proud to have learned from you. Together, we accomplished all of our goals and I wish you nothing but the best in the future. To my teammates, the memories we have made will last a lifetime. I am thankful for all of the friendships I’ve made and I look forward to keeping these bonds as we move on to the next chapter of our lives. To the fans, thank you for all of your support throughout my career. I am incredibly proud to say I was a part of the team that brought back another trophy to the City of Champions. With love and gratitude, I have decided to forgo the Peach Bowl and begin training for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you, Pittsburgh.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO