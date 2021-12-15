Surging demand for Covid tests creates ‘temporary pressure’ on service

People wanting to check whether or not they are infected with coronavirus have again been left frustrated after a third day of problems getting hold of tests, with “the very rapid rise” in cases fuelling “temporary pressure” on the service.

Government websites reported that rapid lateral flow tests were “not available right now”, the third day of problems as demand surged.

People trying to book walk-in PCR tests also encountered problems, with some being directed to sites several miles away or being told no slots were available.

Elsewhere, the vaccine booster rollout was again met with reports of queues at medical centres and on the Government’s website.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said test demand was in high supply (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, downplayed suggestions of a shortage, and said requests for lateral flow tests “have been absolutely astounding”, with “unprecedented demand” for PCR tests.

Dr Harries told MPs on Wednesday: “We do have sufficient tests both for PCR and LFTs (lateral flow tests).

“But the very rapid rises is causing some temporary pressure.”

She added: “This morning, between six and eight o’clock, 200,000 packs of seven LFTs were ordered.

“Yesterday I think we were running at plus 83% compared with the same day last week.

“Some of this is clearly because of changes in policy, so that we can support individuals to be in work, which is actually critical when we have a new variant wave and people are more likely to be a contact as there’ll be so many cases and people off sick. So we recognise that.

“One of the really important things to know is it wasn’t that we don’t have tests in the country, it’s actually about getting them delivered.”

She added that Royal Mail “have been brilliant” and will be “allowing us to more than double our delivery capacity from Friday, so going from 400,000 home deliveries out to nearly 900,000”.

Screengrab of the queue screen on the NHS England website for booking a coronavirus booster jab (NHS England/PA) (PA Media)

Difficulty getting access to tests is particularly significant, with new rules now in place requiring proof of double vaccination, or a recent negative test, to enter certain venues.

It comes as Dr Harries warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”.

Those testing positive for coronavirus from now will likely be in isolation until at least Christmas Day.

The Government website states those testing positive will need to self-isolate from the day symptoms started and the next 10 full days.

People may need to self-isolate for longer if they get symptoms while self-isolating or if the symptoms do not go away.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox