Public Health

Surging demand for Covid tests creates ‘temporary pressure’ on service

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
People wanting to check whether or not they are infected with coronavirus have again been left frustrated after a third day of problems getting hold of tests, with “the very rapid rise” in cases fuelling “temporary pressure” on the service.

Government websites reported that rapid lateral flow tests were “not available right now”, the third day of problems as demand surged.

People trying to book walk-in PCR tests also encountered problems, with some being directed to sites several miles away or being told no slots were available.

Elsewhere, the vaccine booster rollout was again met with reports of queues at medical centres and on the Government’s website.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said test demand was in high supply (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, downplayed suggestions of a shortage, and said requests for lateral flow tests “have been absolutely astounding”, with “unprecedented demand” for PCR tests.

Dr Harries told MPs on Wednesday: “We do have sufficient tests both for PCR and LFTs (lateral flow tests).

“But the very rapid rises is causing some temporary pressure.”

She added: “This morning, between six and eight o’clock, 200,000 packs of seven LFTs were ordered.

“Yesterday I think we were running at plus 83% compared with the same day last week.

“Some of this is clearly because of changes in policy, so that we can support individuals to be in work, which is actually critical when we have a new variant wave and people are more likely to be a contact as there’ll be so many cases and people off sick. So we recognise that.

“One of the really important things to know is it wasn’t that we don’t have tests in the country, it’s actually about getting them delivered.”

She added that Royal Mail “have been brilliant” and will be “allowing us to more than double our delivery capacity from Friday, so going from 400,000 home deliveries out to nearly 900,000”.

Screengrab of the queue screen on the NHS England website for booking a coronavirus booster jab (NHS England/PA) (PA Media)

Difficulty getting access to tests is particularly significant, with new rules now in place requiring proof of double vaccination, or a recent negative test, to enter certain venues.

It comes as Dr Harries warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”.

Those testing positive for coronavirus from now will likely be in isolation until at least Christmas Day.

The Government website states those testing positive will need to self-isolate from the day symptoms started and the next 10 full days.

People may need to self-isolate for longer if they get symptoms while self-isolating or if the symptoms do not go away.

Related
newschain

Indoor mixing biggest risk factor for spread of Omicron, experts warn

Indoor mixing is the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have warned, as documents revealed advisers cautioned that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events”. Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Saturday revealed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Uk#Pcr#Royal Mail
WKYC

What to look for as COVID-19 testing demands rise

CLEVELAND — When it comes down to COVID testing, there are two different options: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which looks for genetic material from the virus. Or the kind you see in take-home kits, called an antigen test. Those are rapid tests that look for proteins from the virus.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Covid: Lateral flow tests run out on government website after surge in demand

Free coronavirus lateral flow tests appear to have run out on the government’s website following a surge in demand.Anyone attempting to order a pack of Covid tests on Monday morning has been faced with an automated message telling them: “There are no home tests.”The message adds: “Sorry there are no more home tests kits available right now. Try again later. Or you can go back and try book a test site appointment instead.”Tests can still be picked up from pharmacies and test sites – however there have already been reports of some of these locations also running out of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Holiday gatherings expected to increase demand for at-home COVID tests

Holiday gatherings expected to increase demand for at-home COVID tests. Holiday gatherings expected to increase demand for at-home COVID tests. Springfield Thunderbirds play at MassMutual Friday and Saturday. US avoids first default as Republicans allow Democrats to raise debt ceiling. 11-year-old gets his first buck and the post goes viral.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

At-home COVID-19 test kits are in high demand

At-home COVID-19 tests are a hot commodity this holiday season. “Last time I had them was three or four weeks ago,” pharmacist Sam Awad said. Pharmacists are reporting a demand they can’t keep up with. What You Need To Know. Pharmacists report they can’t keep up with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Vaccine Stocks Get A Booster As U.K. Plans Third Jab For All

Shares of several Covid vaccine stocks jumped Monday on worries that the omicron variant of the virus could soon overwhelm the United Kingdom. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) all were markedly higher on the news. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain faces a "tidal wave" of infections...
HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

Demand for COVID-19 Testing Spikes As Christmas Nears

There’s a different holiday rush underway right now. Many are looking to get tested for Covid before gathering with friends and family in the coming weeks. After landing at Bradley International Airport on Saturday, Marnie McKay and her mother made their first stop to get tested for COVID-19. “We’ve...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
KATV

Economic growth boosts freight demand; COVID variant creates 'unknowns'

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The trucking industry has benefited from a growing economy, but some headwinds remain like inflation and the pandemic, an industry economist said. Still, another economist said when freight demand softens, the industry should have enough drivers to meet demand. In a recent webinar, Bob Costello, chief...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron detected in 89 countries and doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, says WHO

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has now spread across 89 countries and cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission, the World Health Organisation hasaid.The UN health agency said that the variant – with an unprecedented number of mutations – is spreading rapidly even in the countries with high vaccination rates or where a majority of people have recovered from Covid-19.With its "substantial growth advantage,” the Omicron will likely become a dominant variant in the countries where the variant is spreading locally, it added.However, it is still unclear if the rapid rise in Omicron...
WORLD
fox5dc.com

COVID-19 spike across DMV leads to surge in demand for testing

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by two variants, longer lines are popping up at testing stations across the country and in the DMV. DC Health officials say the push to get people tested is underway, and they are also urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. Maryland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjzz.org

Expert urges testing as overtaxed hospitals face COVID-19 surge

Hospital beds are full, the holidays are approaching and COVID-19 is the state's leading cause of death. One expert says 'tis the season to get tested. With COVID-19 cases topping 3,000 per day, experts are bracing for a surge that could overwhelm Arizona's overtaxed hospitals. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Florida Today

Officials say Space Coast ready for a new surge in COVID-19 testing demand

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today. During the summer surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, Brevard County lagged in meeting a sudden demand in testing. Now, as a new worrying variant, omicron, is popping up across the country, local officials say that if a new surge hits Brevard County, the Space Coast is prepared to handle sudden demand for testing. ...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
