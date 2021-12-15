ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple allows Android users to track AirTags

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple launched an app to allow US users of Android devices to detect nearby AirTags, a move meant to limit the tracking devices being used in secret....

www.mobileworldlive.com

