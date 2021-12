A 17-year-old girl diagnosed with anorexia nervosa dreaded holiday meals. So, two years ago, instead of joining Thanksgiving dinner, she faked being sick all day and refused to come downstairs. The plan that fooled her family that day. But in a session with Julie Raymond, director of eating disorder services and licensed therapist at Cityscape Counseling in Chicago, she admitted the truth. She ate nothing all day and avoided the dinner because she didn’t want to eat around them or to hear them comment on her weight.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO