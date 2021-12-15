Weather: Sprinkle possible overnight

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice.
(WBZ-TV)
TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through...
