Weather: Sprinkle possible overnight

WBAL Radio
 9 days ago

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how a...

www.wbal.com

KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain Will Impact Travel On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through...
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Winds Possible Overnight

High Wind Warnings are in effect across the Pikes Peak region as strong upper-level winds and a surface cold front push into Colorado tonight. Sustained winds between 35-45mph and gusts 65-75mph are possible for the Colorado Springs area, as well as much of the I-25 corridor and Teller County. Tree limb damage and power outages The post WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Winds Possible Overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDRV

Thursday, December 23rd Overnight Weather

The next winter storm Christmas Eve into Christmas morning will bring snow to lower and higher passes and even into some westside valleys. Travel will be difficult for much of the region due to snow and blowing snow.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ News Channel 3

Emergency overnight shelter opening in Palm Springs due to severe weather

Martha's Village & Kitchen is opening an emergency overnight shelter in Palm Springs as severe weather impacts the desert. The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center, located at 225 El Cielo Road in Palm Springs, right across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. It will open on Friday, Dec. The post Emergency overnight shelter opening in Palm Springs due to severe weather appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

