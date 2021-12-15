Quincy police search for suspect in apparent road rage shooting that left 1 hospitalized

QUINCY, Mass. — The search continues for the suspect in a road rage incident in Quincy that left one person hospitalized.

Quincy police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adams Street and Mt. Ararat Road. Police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released any other details surrounding the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

