ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy police search for suspect in apparent road rage shooting that left 1 hospitalized

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140nKD_0dNN778U00

QUINCY, Mass. — The search continues for the suspect in a road rage incident in Quincy that left one person hospitalized.

Quincy police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adams Street and Mt. Ararat Road. Police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released any other details surrounding the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Canton man arrested after allegedly bringing handgun to Worcester high school

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Canton man is facing charges are allegedly bringing a handgun to a Worcester high school on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Worcester Police told Boston 25 News officers were called to Doherty High School on Thursday, Dec. 16, to gather information about a parent who officials believe brought a firearm to the school on Wednesday at approximately 1:52 p.m. The man was allegedly looking for a student who supposedly was having issues with his daughter.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Inmate hospitalized following stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK — An inmate at MCI-Norfolk is hospitalized after a stabbing in a general population housing unit, authorities say. Officials say there was an altercation between two inmates around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They say the inmates had separated as responders arrived on the scene. According to the Massachusetts...
NORFOLK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials investigating stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK — An inmate at MCI-Norfolk is recovering after officials say there was a stabbing in a general population housing unit. Officials say there was an altercation between two inmates around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They say the inmates had separated as responders arrived on scene. According to officials,...
NORFOLK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ararat#Road Rage#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy