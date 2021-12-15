ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioLineRx Announces Formation Of Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) - Get BioLineRx Ltd. Report (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide insight and guidance on the Company's activities in the field of immuno-oncology. The SAB is comprised of recognized leaders in cancer immunology, intra-tumoral injections and clinical development.

Listed in alphabetical order, the founding SAB members are: Ronald Levy, MD, the Robert K. and Helen K. Summy Professor and Director of the Lymphoma Program at Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA; Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD, Clinical Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Gustave Roussy, Paris, France and Director, Translational Research Laboratory in Immunotherapy, INSERM, Paris, France; Ignacio Melero MD, PhD, Professor of Immunology at the Academic Hospital of Navarra, Spain and at the Center for Applied Medical Research ( CIMA) of the University of Navarra, Spain; and Jon Wigginton,MD, Chair of the SAB and Senior Advisor at Cullinan Oncology, former Chief Medical Officer of MacroGenics, and former Therapeutic Area Head, Immuno-Oncology, Early Clinical Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"We are very pleased to have assembled this group of highly regarded thought leaders in the fields of immuno-oncology, intra-tumoral injections and clinical development," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Each member of our new SAB brings unique experience and perspectives that will prove invaluable as we continue to advance our immuno-oncology pipeline through later-stage clinical development."

"At the same time, we are excited with the continued progress of our lead clinical asset, Motixafortide, towards NDA submission in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation, including a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA scheduled to take place within the next 10 days, and we continue to plan for an NDA submission in H1 2022," concluded Mr. Serlin.

Further details on the founding members of BioLineRx's SAB are set forth below:

Ronald Levy, MD, is currently the Robert K. and Helen K. Summy Professor and Director of the Lymphoma Program at Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. He received his bachelor's degree from Harvard University his MD from Stanford University. Dr. Levy also served as a clinical associate at the Immunology Branch of the National Cancer Institute, followed by one year fellowship at Stanford and two years at the Weizmann Institute of Science. His ground-breaking research on the study of lymphomas produced the first successfully treatment of cancer with a monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibody and paved the way for the development of rituximab (Rituxan®) for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. Dr. Levy shared the first Armand Hammer Award for Cancer Research, and was later awarded the Ciba-Geigy/Drew Award in Biomedical Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology Karnofsky Award, the General Motors Charles Kettering Prize, the Key to the Cure Award by the Cure for Lymphoma Foundation, the Medal of Honor by the American Cancer Society, the Evelyn Hoffman Memorial Award by the Lymphoma Research Foundation of America, Damashek Prize from the American Society of Hematology and, the King Faisal International Prize in Medicine. Dr. Levy has published over 300 articles in the fields of oncology and immunology.

Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD, Clinical Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Gustave Roussy, Paris; Director, Translational Research Laboratory in Immunotherapy, INSERM, Paris; Research clinician with expertise in oncology (MD) and immunology (PhD). His clinical practice is dedicated to early phase Clinical trials in Cancer Immunotherapies. He works as a senior medical oncologist and an investigator within the Drug Development Department (DITEP) of Gustave Roussy. His translational research focuses on mechanisms of action of immune checkpoint monoclonal antibodies and their adverse events. He is also the director of the Clinical Investigation Center BIOTHERIS dedicated to intratumoral immunotherapies. Dr. Marabelle obtained a MSc & PhD in Oncology & Immunology at Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon, King's College London and University of Lyon. He attended medical school at the University of Paris VI and received his medical degree from the University of Clermont-Ferrand. He completed his clinical fellowship in the pediatric hematology and oncology institute at the Léon Bérard Cancer Center in Lyon. He did his post-doctoral research training in Professor Ronald Levy´s lab at Stanford University, California, where he focused on strategies to overcome the resistance to immune checkpoint targeted therapies.

Ignacio Melero MD, PhD, is Professor of Immunology at the Academic Hospital of Navarra, Spain and at the Center for Applied Medical Research ( CIMA) of the University of Navarra, Spain. He leads a group working in translational tumor immunotherapy with emphasis on cell therapy, cytokine gene therapy, and immune-stimulatory monoclonal antibodies. Earlier in his career, Dr. Melero contributed to seminal discoveries in the function Natural Killer cells, and T-cell co-stimulation via CD137 (4-1BB). Dr. Melero has been awarded the BIAL Prize of Medicine, the Conde de Cartagena Award from the Royal Academy of Medicine, Doctor Durantez LAIR Foundation Award and a CRI research award. He has served on advisory boards of Bristol Myers-Squibb, Roche-Genentech, AstraZeneca, Merck Serono and Boehringer Ingelheim, and holds research grants by Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Alligator.

Jon Wigginton, MD,currently serves as Chairman of the SAB and Senior Advisor at Cullinan Oncology. Previously, he served as the CMO at MacroGenics, where he led the company's evolution of a fully integrated, clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy organization. This included the translation of ten new molecules into the clinic, and early phase and/or proof-of-concept studies with bispecific molecules, checkpoint inhibitors, Fc-optimized antibodies and antibody drug conjugates, as well as the design and execution of registration-directed studies. Previously, he served as the Therapeutic Area Head, Immuno-Oncology, Early Clinical Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb. There, he oversaw early clinical development of the BMS Immuno-Oncology portfolio including anti-PD-1, anti-PD-L1 and the anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA-4 combination program among others. He also co-led the BMS International Immuno-Oncology Network. During his academic career, Dr. Wigginton served as Head of the Investigational Biologics Section, Center for Cancer Research, NCI, where he led an integrated basic, translational and clinical research effort focused on combination immunotherapy in preclinical models and early clinical research. He also served previously as president of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Dr. Wigginton received his MD and BS in Biology, with distinction, from the University of Michigan. 

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, Motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform that was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study, and is currently in preparations for an NDA submission. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA ® and chemotherapy under a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD (BioLineRx owns all rights to motixafortide), and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO ® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy.

BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study, with results expected in H1 2022.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2021. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact: Tim McCarthy LifeSci Advisors, LLC +1-212-915-2564 tim@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Moran Meir LifeSci Advisors, LLC +972-54-476-4945 moran@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolinerx-announces-formation-of-immuno-oncology-scientific-advisory-board-sab-301445105.html

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BioLineRx Provides Highlights From Oral Presentation Delivered At The 63rd American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) - Get BioLineRx Ltd. Report (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on oncology, today provided updates from an oral presentation delivered by Dr. Zachary Crees from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (WUSTL) at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which was held December 11-14, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, and virtually.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Zai Lab Partner Argenx Announces U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) Approval Of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod Alfa-fcab) In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

VYVGART is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker. 68% of anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive gMG patients treated with VYVGART were responders (n=44/65) on the Myasthenia Gravis - Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) scale compared with 30% of patients treated with placebo (n=19/64) (p<0.0001) during the first treatment cycle in the Phase 3 ADAPT trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SAB Biotherapeutics Announces SAB-185 Retains Neutralization Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant In Vitro

FDA laboratory testing confirms SAB-185 neutralizes Omicron and other variants of concern with in vitro pseudovirus model. SAB's targeted, highly potent and fully-human polyclonal antibodies continue to show broad neutralization to viral variants. SAB-185 currently being evaluated in NIH-sponsored Phase 3 COVID trial. SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

Since its initial approval in 2016 for urothelial carcinoma, atezolizumab has received FDA approval for an additional 5 types of carcinomas. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) is a monoclonal antibody indicated for treatment as a single or in-combination agent in 6 types of carcinomas in pediatric and adult populations. It initially gained accelerated approval in May 2016 for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in patients who are unable to receive platinum-containing chemotherapy.1,2.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Scientific Research#National Cancer Institute#Sab#Biolinerx Ltd#Blrx#Scientific Advisory Board#Company#Md#The Lymphoma Program#Inserm#Cima#The University Of Navarra#Cullinan Oncology#Macrogenics#Therapeutic Area Head#Early Clinical Research#Bristol Myers Squibb#Nda
TheStreet

World Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2026: Shifting Role Of Diagnostics, Multiplexing And Foundation One, The Disruption Dynamic, The Race For Biomarkers, The Next Five Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates, 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Biodesix Announces Appointment Of Successful Innovator And Scientific Professional Jon Faiz Kayyem, PhD To Board Of Directors

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced the appointment of Dr. Jon Faiz Kayyem to the company's board of directors. Dr. Kayyem's diverse career spans more than 20 years and includes experience in academia, lean startups, and Fortune 100 companies. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career including numerous roles at GenMark Diagnostics, including Founder, CEO and President, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to his work at GenMark Diagnostics, Dr. Kayyem served as Director and Founder of Calimmune and was Vice President of Life Sciences at Motorola. In October 2004, he co-founded the biotechnology fund management company, Efficacy Capital Limited, and served as a managing partner. Currently, Dr. Kayyem is on the Board of Directors of Inhibrx.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Recursion (RXRX) Inks Neuroscience and Oncology Deal With Roche

RXRX - Free Report) announced that it has entered into a new collaboration with Genentech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (. RHHBY - Free Report) , to advance novel medicines in areas of neuroscience and oncology indication. The deal is worth several billion dollars. Per the agreement,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Interim BDC-1001 Phase 1/2 Data Demonstrating A Safe And Well-tolerated Profile And Emerging Clinical Activity At The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

Company to continue monotherapy dose-escalation and evaluate weekly dose regimen. Combination dose-escalation study of BDC-1001 with Opdivo® on target to initiate by year end 2021. Live conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Cancer
TheStreet

Bluebird Bio Announces FDA Priority Review Of Biologics License Application For Eli-cel Gene Therapy For Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) In Patients Without A Matched Sibling Donor

Bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D®), the company's gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age. Eli-cel is an investigational one-time gene therapy, custom-designed to treat the underlying cause of this irreversible neurodegenerative disease and to stabilize neurologic function. The agency set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 17, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that on December 16, 2021 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company approved the grant of inducement stock options covering an aggregate of 107,900 shares of Iovance's common stock to eleven new non-executive employees.
SAN CARLOS, CA
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BeiGene Presents Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Tislelizumab In Nasopharyngeal Cancer At ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced results from the RATIONALE 309 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (RM-NPC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) Congress 2021, taking place on December 8-11, 2021.
CANCER
Daily Mail

'There needs to be a quick and devastating take down': Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy