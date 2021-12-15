ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Nuvation Bio Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For NUV-422 For The Treatment Of High-Grade Gliomas, Including Glioblastoma Multiforme

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) , a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to NUV-422, a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme. NUV-422 received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas from the FDA in the first quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased that NUV-422 received FDA Fast Track designation because it highlights the serious unmet need of patients with brain cancer and the potential of our lead drug candidate NUV-422 to serve as an innovative new treatment option for high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme," said David Hung, M.D., founder, president, and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "Enrollment is ongoing in our expanded Phase 1/2 monotherapy study of NUV-422 for the treatment of adults with recurrent or refractory high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA to expedite the development of NUV-422 with data from the Phase 1 portion of the study, which is on track for 2022."

NUV-422 is the Company's lead investigational CDK2/4/6 inhibitor program that works to overcome the limitations of CDK4/6 inhibitors. CDK4/6 inhibitors are known clinical entities with proven efficacy, but some cancer cells can evade these treatments by increasing signaling through CDK2. Inhibition of CDK2 in addition to CDK4/6 cuts off the tumor's natural escape route. NUV-422 is a potent inhibitor of CDK 2, 4, and 6. Preclinical studies have shown that NUV-422 has favorable blood-brain barrier penetration. NUV-422 is also designed to limit CDK1 inhibition, a potential cause of toxicity in other second-generation inhibitors. In addition to high grade gliomas, NUV-422 is currently being studied in HR+ HER2- advanced breast cancer (with and without brain metastases) and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need with the goal of getting important new drugs to patients earlier. A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent meetings and communications with the FDA, accelerated approval and priority review if certain criteria are met, and more.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio's product candidates and the expected timing of clinical trial data. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Nuvation Bio. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Nuvation Bio's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Nuvation Bio does not presently know, or that Nuvation Bio currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Nuvation Bio's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Nuvation Bio's assessments to change. However, while Nuvation Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Nuvation Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nuvation Bio's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact: ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:Argot Partners Leo Vartorella leo@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvation-bio-receives-fda-fast-track-designation-for-nuv-422-for-the-treatment-of-high-grade-gliomas-including-glioblastoma-multiforme-301444794.html

SOURCE Nuvation Bio, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Senhwa's Silmitasertib Receives US FDA Orphan Drug Designation For The Treatment Of Medulloblastoma

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Silmitasertib, a highly selective inhibitor of casein kinase 2 (CK2) to treat patients with Medulloblastoma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Zai Lab Partner Argenx Announces U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) Approval Of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod Alfa-fcab) In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

VYVGART is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker. 68% of anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive gMG patients treated with VYVGART were responders (n=44/65) on the Myasthenia Gravis - Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) scale compared with 30% of patients treated with placebo (n=19/64) (p<0.0001) during the first treatment cycle in the Phase 3 ADAPT trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Bluebird Bio Announces FDA Priority Review Of Biologics License Application For Eli-cel Gene Therapy For Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) In Patients Without A Matched Sibling Donor

Bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D®), the company's gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age. Eli-cel is an investigational one-time gene therapy, custom-designed to treat the underlying cause of this irreversible neurodegenerative disease and to stabilize neurologic function. The agency set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 17, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

FDA Approves New Add-on Treatment for Severe Asthma

Amgen today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca’s Tezspire™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Tezspire was approved following a Priority Review by the FDA and based...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Nuvation Bio Receives#Nuvation Bio Inc#Nuvb#Cdk#Company
TheStreet

Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that on December 16, 2021 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company approved the grant of inducement stock options covering an aggregate of 107,900 shares of Iovance's common stock to eleven new non-executive employees.
SAN CARLOS, CA
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Vasculitis Treatment Market Report Shows Increasing Demand Due to the High Adoption and Changing Consumer Dynamics, Players RNL BIO Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG

A gathering of confusion brought about by the irritation of veins is known as vasculitis (plural: vasculitides), likewise called angiitis. Vasculitis incorporates irritation of supply routes, veins, and additionally vessels. The illness can influence the two guys and females similarly with no age determinations. Many types of vasculitis are available, and their logical qualities can shift extensively as far as seriousness, manifestations, just as the term of sickness. It relies upon the kinds of veins that are impacted by the infection. Vasculitis is an illness which includes the invulnerable framework. Here, the resistant framework quits contribution guard lined up with contamination and, therefore it battles itself. Irritation of veins might prompt a few complexities. It might hinder the way of blood stream, subsequently making organs brittle.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Upadacitinib Receives FDA Approval for Treatment of Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis administered upadacitinib was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA has approved upadacitinib (Rinvoq; AbbVie) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cancer
Benzinga

Veru's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Wins FDA Approval

The FDA has approved Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) Entadfi to treat urinary tract symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Entadfi (finasteride and tadalafil) capsule has shown to be more effective in treating urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH with less potential for adverse sexual side effects than finasteride monotherapy.
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Arena Pharmaceuticals' Pipeline Includes Bowel Disease Treatments

While some conglomerates (like Johnson & Johnson) are segmenting, others—like pharmaceutical giant Pfizer—are piling on the acquisitions. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has announced plans to acquire drug developer Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in an all-cash deal worth billions. Article continues below advertisement. Here's what Arena Pharmaceuticals is focusing on in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bioworld.com

Intervene receives breakthrough device designation for CVI treatment

Intervene Inc. received breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its treatment for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), Blueleaf endovenous valve formation system, which makes new venous valves in the leg using the patient’s own vein tissue. The catheter-based system splits and stretches the vein wall to create a new leaflet. In a recently published study, 14 patients underwent the procedure, of which 13 successfully had at least one new valve created. No patients experienced adverse events during the procedure and no deep venous thromboses developed through a one-year follow up period.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult, Pediatric Patients With Melanoma

Pembrolizumab is the first anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy to demonstrate a recurrence-free survival benefit in the adjuvant setting for melanoma. Officials with the FDA have approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. The indication for pembrolizumab as adjuvant treatment for stage III melanoma was also expanded to include pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Lyvispah for Treatment of Spasticity Resulting From MS

Saol Therapeutics also announces the acquisition of 4 plasma-derived hyperimmune products by Kamada, which will be invested to help launch Lyvispah and other pipeline developments. The FDA has approved baclofen (Lyvispah, Saol Therapeutics) oral granules for the treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis (MS), particularly for the relief of...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (previously authorized for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds), to additionally authorize bamlanivimab and etesivimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in all younger pediatric patients, including newborns, who have a positive COVID-19 test and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This revision also authorizes bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to be administered together, for post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 in all pediatric patients, including newborns, at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mainstreet-nashville.com

FDA clears COVID antibody treatment discovered at Vanderbilt

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for a long-acting antibody combination that protects against COVID-19, discovered last year at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A number of medical conditions result in immune compromise, from treatments for many cancers to organ transplantation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy