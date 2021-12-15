Ace Wireless Series (Photo: Business Wire)

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) - Get Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Report, today announced the launch of Association member PIEGA's WiSA Certified™ Ace Wireless Series, which is a compact all-in-one system with a state-of-the-art design and offers a wireless multichannel system option, up to 7.1. This entry-level wireless series includes simple TV integration, delivers incredible sound and has integrated streaming clients, like Spotify Connect, Roon Ready, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth Interface, so the system does not require additional devices. For more information and to purchase the Ace Wireless Series, visit piega.ch.

Switzerland-based PIEGA, WiSA's newest member, is continuing its momentum in the consumer electronics market with the new Ace Wireless Series, adding to the growing category of WiSA Certified™ Speakers that are interoperable with WiSA Ready TVs and WiSA Transmitters. Consumers can connect their Ace speakers wirelessly to any WiSA Certified™ component.

"The Ace Wireless Series, with its simple handling and operation, offers an unforgettable, premium sound experience with its WiSA Certified™ loudspeakers," said Dominik Züger of PIEGA's research and development team. "The system is equipped with the highest standards of audio transmission and if a TV is also WiSA Certified™, one can effortlessly establish a wireless connection. Music consumption worldwide is being influenced by digitalization, so our three compact Ace Wireless loudspeakers are designed to show the world that even a small speaker can deliver a big sound in any home or work space."

The system includes ACE 50 Wireless, ACE 30 and ACE Center Wireless, all of which utilize the latest in loudspeaker and electronics technologies. ACE 50 Wireless is a sealed cabinet design with a discreet but elegant 3-way loudspeaker that includes four 120 mm MDS cone drivers for the bass and one MDS low mid tone driver located in a separate enclosure. ACE 30's bookshelf speaker technology matches that of the ACE 50 and has a 2-way system in a sealed cabinet. Completing the series is the Ace Center Wireless, also featuring a 2-way system in a sealed cabinet as well as a PIEGA AMT tweeter.

"PIEGA continues to deliver expertly handcrafted loudspeakers to the consumer electronics market, including the latest ACE Wireless series," said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. "The system is the perfect example of seamless TV and loudspeaker integration as the ACE speakers can be connected wirelessly to any WiSA Certified™ product to deliver excellent sound. The company's commitment to quality remains at the forefront of all that they do and is evident when experiencing their loudspeaker's award-winning sound."

All WiSA Certified™ and WiSA Ready™ components work together to deliver interoperable wireless audio capabilities, creating quality sound for the enjoyment of movies, music, gaming, streaming and more. More than 20 Association members, including PIEGA, Bang & Olufsen, LG, Hisense, Skyworth, Harman Kardon, Klipsch, Onkyo, System Audio, Buchardt, Savant, Primare, Enclave Audio, Axiim, EC Living, Almando and Platin Audio, are currently shipping WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products.

