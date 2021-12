NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the midst of racial reckoning and a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting the Black community, mental health is more important than ever. This week Mount Sinai announced a new expansion of services, focusing on faith. The HOPE Center in South Harlem may look like many other mental health clinics, but this one calls the historic First Corinthian Baptist Church home. “We provide services focusing on everything from depression and anxiety to grief and loss,” HOPE Center director Dr. Lena Green explained. This week, Green and her team celebrated their fifth anniversary of showing congregants it is okay not to...

